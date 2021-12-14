December Fixes Update Released!

We've just released our final quarterly update for 2021 and continue our pledge of keeping GameGuru Classic bug-free. We once again assaulted the issues board on GitHub, took every report made since the last fixes update, and hacked away at them for you.
In addition to providing answers in the issues board, here is a run-down of the ones we slew:
- Setting "allowfragmentation = 2" in SETUP.INI now sets g_PlayerGunCount to 0
- Rocketman no longer shoots two rockets at the same time
- Fixed Allied Knight animation issue
- Specular maps now work with the terrain textures
- Third-person players can now pick up ammo
Changed files in this update