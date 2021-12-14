 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GameGuru update for 14 December 2021

December Fixes Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7882868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just released our final quarterly update for 2021 and continue our pledge of keeping GameGuru Classic bug-free. We once again assaulted the issues board on GitHub, took every report made since the last fixes update, and hacked away at them for you.

In addition to providing answers in the issues board, here is a run-down of the ones we slew:

  • Setting "allowfragmentation = 2" in SETUP.INI now sets g_PlayerGunCount to 0
  • Rocketman no longer shoots two rockets at the same time
  • Fixed Allied Knight animation issue
  • Specular maps now work with the terrain textures
  • Third-person players can now pick up ammo

Changed files in this update

GameGuru Depot Depot 266311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.