Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 14 December 2021

Snow Brawl

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the first ever Rainbow International Snowball Fight!

We’ve got some tight competition on our teams, with only the best from each nation selected to participate. The Blue Blades and The Orange Blizzards have been gearing up all season for this wintry match. Two teams of elite players with unique skills going head-to-head, who will come out on top and who will get a face full of snow?

This is going to be one serious game ladies and gentlemen. Watch out for those snowballs, but don’t forget to have fun. Welcome to Snow Brawl!

For three weeks starting December 14th, enter the Snow Brawl!

