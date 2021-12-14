European Birds are on the Wings

It is happening! Wingspan: European Expansion is coming soon on Steam (and other platforms too)! Get ready for a little trip to Europe and get to know other powerful, interesting birds from a different continent.
In this digital adaptation of awarded expansion you can expect:
- Additional 81 bird cards with their recorded real sounds
- New cards abilities changing the game balance
- New player character avatars
- New backgrounds showing picturesque European locations
- New player end goals
- New Automa bonus cards
- New relaxing songs to make the game more enjoyable
Stay up to date and add Wingspan: European Expansion to your Wishlist. More info will hatch pretty soon.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1741470/Wingspan_European_Expansion/
Changed depots in insiders_dlc branch