Wingspan update for 14 December 2021

European Birds are on the Wings

Wingspan update for 14 December 2021

It is happening! Wingspan: European Expansion is coming soon on Steam (and other platforms too)! Get ready for a little trip to Europe and get to know other powerful, interesting birds from a different continent.

In this digital adaptation of awarded expansion you can expect:

  • Additional 81 bird cards with their recorded real sounds
  • New cards abilities changing the game balance
  • New player character avatars
  • New backgrounds showing picturesque European locations
  • New player end goals
  • New Automa bonus cards
  • New relaxing songs to make the game more enjoyable

Stay up to date and add Wingspan: European Expansion to your Wishlist. More info will hatch pretty soon.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1741470/Wingspan_European_Expansion/

