Early Access 1.1.0 is OUT!

Hello Everyone!

Today we'd like to share the news regarding today's update and also let ya'll know what we're working on under the hood!

Dragonleaf arena is now smaller.

Fixed some decorations on Dragonleaf not properly casting their shadows.

Fixed Roboto's ultimate inconsistently appearing on certain arenas (Visual fix mostly)

Gang's Ultimate now auto-destroys itself if Gang dies while it is active. Fixed bugs related to it's dissapearing behavior.

Stunned players now always use the same VFX indicator above their heads.

Before, each spell had its own stun indicator that shared similar shape language, but this proved to be insufficient to indicate players they were stunned. All spells have been updated to use the same shared stun indicator for better clarity.

Here is a GIF showcasing the new stun effect:



What are we working on?

Currently, me and Willian are honing-in on interface changes.

We are reworking the pause menu, and also ironing out concepts of how to handle loading screens, since as of now player just pop in and out of arenas without much of a transition.

We're also experimenting with how a reworked picking screen would look like, currently we're planning to split the screen into 4 parts, in such a way that makes it more obvious who is playing who.

We also want to make some cool UI-Space visual effects to add an extra punch to our announcement texts of "Round 1" or "Player X Wins".

We expect to have some more things to share next monday, along with a new update!