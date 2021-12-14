 Skip to content

Fault update for 14 December 2021

Fault - Patch Notes: 0.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7882632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

General

  • Fixed a issue preventing players from selecting a new hero in draft if they select a skin.
  • Fixed an issue causing game crashes
  • Fixed the "Create" button on the login screen

Heroes

Phase

Psychic Eruption (Q)

  • Fixed Phase's Blind not showing up with the other Debuffs

Psychic Lance (E)

  • Fixed an issue causing the lance to go through walls.

Psychic Link (RMB)

  • Fixed an issue preventing Phase from pulling Grim.exe.
  • Fixed an issue causing the link to reset it's cooldown after breaking.

Psychic Overload (R)

  • Fixed an issue causing Overload's duration on enemies being at 8 seconds rather than 4.

Grux

Seismic Pull (Q)

  • Fixed an issue causing heroes to get stuck inside of minions after pull.

Items

Jar of Hearts
  • Fixed item description

Magus Crossbow
  • Fixed an issue causing Magus Crossbow to instantly kill wards and grant double XP and gold

Aspects

King
  • Fixed an issue causing the aspect to still grant its old abilities along with the new ones.

Bishop
  • Fixed an issue causing Bishop to grant attack speed from Affliction.

Balance

Heroes

Phase
  • Base Mana reduced from 360 → 340
  • Mana per Hero Level reduced from 47 → 35
  • Base Mana Regeneration reduced from 2.3 → 2.0
  • Mana Regeneration per Hero Level reduced from 0.16 → 0.10

Psychic Eruption (Q)

  • Linked enemies will no longer be Blinded or damaged unless in Phase's vicinity. Other enemy heroes near Phases linked hero will still get Blinded and take damage from Psychic Eruption.

Psychic Lance (E)

  • Mana Cost increased from 65/75/85/95/105 → 75/85/95/105/115

Psychic Link (RMB)

  • Damage against linked target is now reduced from 100% the sum of Phase’s health and mana regen to 50%.

Items

Jar of Hearts
  • 35 Physical Power
  • 25 Attack Speed
  • 25% Crit Chance
  • 2700 Gold
  • Removed Active Effect
  • Now builds out of Caustic Reliquary, Tempered Vial, and a Targeted Adjuster

