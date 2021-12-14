Update notes for 14.12.2021

- Balance: Reduced the amount of clay in mountains by 25%.
- Misc: Production limits are now disabled by default.
- Fixed: Animals etc. not being clickable while sleeping.
- Fixed: Tier 3 social buildings showing up in tier 4 as well in huge map.
- Fixed: When alt-clicking on upgrade, buildings currently under construction will no longer be toggled.
- Fixed: Enemy camp display after the camp has been bought.
