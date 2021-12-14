 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kubifaktorium update for 14 December 2021

Update notes for 14.12.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7882617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance: Reduced the amount of clay in mountains by 25%.
  • Misc: Production limits are now disabled by default.
  • Fixed: Animals etc. not being clickable while sleeping.
  • Fixed: Tier 3 social buildings showing up in tier 4 as well in huge map.
  • Fixed: When alt-clicking on upgrade, buildings currently under construction will no longer be toggled.
  • Fixed: Enemy camp display after the camp has been bought.

Changed files in this update

Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
  • Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.