The biggest update of Circadian City so far

Making this update was even more difficult than making the first Early Access version of Circadian City but here we are. This update brings functionality and gameplay changes that fix most of the issues mentioned so far and brings the game to a new level.

The New UI and the Mouse Support

This was the most requested features since we released the first version of the game and it was the hardest to implement because of the way UI was developed. Yet we managed to bring it to a stable level with few existing issues. There is a list of known issues in our roadmap board. We're commited to solve those issues in the following weeks, so please let us know if you run into something not existing in the board.

With the new UI there are now 2 input models for the game:

Keyboard & Mouse

Gamepad

Yet we don't suggest to use gamepad until we fix the issues in the upcoming weeks.

Together with the new UI we also changed how the game works a little. For example there is now an: "Alyways Run" button coming checked. Shift key works as a toggle on keyboard.

Character Types

Character types allows for different playstyles right when starting the game. If you already started playing the game, they make a good reason to start again with a different challenge as well.

The Impatient

The Impatient archetype focuses more on daytime activities. Having a higher motivation, it's much easier to make money faster. It's up to the player to shorten the amount of work per day or working even longer to make huge amounts of money quite fast.

Note that the impatient can also eat raw food. One of the most complained issues about the game is now possible with the impatient. It's still not possible to eat some ingredients like pasta or chicken for example, but many others like bread, cheese, fruits, sweets are possible to be eaten directly.

One flaw of the impatient is the lack of concentration in Dreamworld. The amount of time spent in bed is not equal to dream time in Circadian City. Stress is an important factor that defines concentration for example. The impatient doesn't have extra stress but is always short in concentration by 20% compared to a normal character type.

The Creative

Creative archetpye is made for people who values personality improvement and interests over other things in the game. They will have a Dreamworld full of resources even if they don't spend time with other people, working or improving some interest in the daytime. So it's quite possible to spend time in the Dreamworld without any shortages. As you might know, the resources of the dreamworld normally replenish with activities in the daytime.

They also have a bonus to writing, painting and coding interests which will be more important on the upcoming updates.

The drawback is that they have a very low motivation and happiness. It would quite hard to improve friendships and making money if you are playing a creative character.

Combined Quest Tracker and Map

As another feature of the new UI, the map has changed. It's now possible to track a few things on the map along with the quests. With some new additions we want to track everything happening in the city on the map.

The interaction wheel

NPC's have an interaction wheel, making it easier to chat or follow a quest with them. We will use the interaction wheel on more complex entities like furnace in the future. It was somewhat hard to know which items were interacting with the machines of the dreamworld.

Scheduled City crowd

We have all kinds of passerby in the city making the neighborhood much more lively. It might be a bit difficult to distinguish which character are interactable but we'll solve that soon as well.

Are We Close to the Final Release of Circadian City?

The new features coming with v 0.8 needs a little bit of polishing. We will focus on that in the following weeks.

We want to focus on the content part from now on. If you followed the previous update notes, we were planning to open a new island for v 0.8 but it is delayed a bit more.

We'll soon introduce a farmer's market to the city:

We are planning to open that new island and the underworld of the Dreamworld until v 1.0 . Also we're aiming to write an ending for the story.

We also wish to include adoptable animals and new professions for v 1.0

Don't worry, v 1.0 doesn't have to be end of development. We will keep making small updates mostly for content here and there.

