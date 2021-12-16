Roots of Evil Now Available & 2022 Roadmap

Greetings Adventurers,

It’s time to leave the dark and cramped underworlds for a while and head into the wilderness. Your journey continues and the Elven Spirits have led you to Drych Forest. Destroy whatever evil hides in its shadows, but beware, the Druids of Drych will do everything in their power to stop you. Molthas the Bard has arrived and is a new playable hero, using his lethal music to defeat any dark forces standing in his way.

New environment: Drych Forest is full of dangers and its inhabitants will stop at nothing. Any adventurers entering the forest better be prepared. There are 8 new levels and just like before, 3 of them will be used in each play-through.

New class: step into the shoes of Molthas, a bard who may look harmless at first glance, but don’t be fooled. He uses the Mortal Sonnets, a set of forbidden songs that are lethal if they're sung correctly.

New enemies: a bunch of new enemies emerge in this update including the Sígataur, the Druids of Drych, the Bookmare and Rootlings.

New cards: use the array of mortal sonnets when you play as the bard, new cards also include the Sígataurian Javelin and the Wooden Bone,

New boss: Mother Cy was once a druid leader with noble intentions, but her mind has been twisted by the Root Lord and she’s caved under its powers. You will find them in the deepest parts of the forest.

General bug fixes and maintenance.

But this is only the beginning for Demeo. We have a lot more to share with you today!

Demeo: PC Edition

Launching in Early Access on Steam on April 7, Demeo: PC Edition has been rethought from the ground up for PC players. This new PC Edition will offer cross-play functionality, letting you group up with VR users (or just other PC players if you prefer) when forming your parties. Demeo: PC Edition will include all of the adventures released to date, with the promise to deliver all future adventures simultaneously across all available platforms. Wishlist Demeo: PC Edition now!

PvP Mode

In 2022 we will also expand the fun into competitive battling with the launch of a PvP (player-versus-player) mode. Demeo’s PvP mode will turn friends into enemies by pitting magic against steel with up to four players joining in the fray to determine who is the one true champion in your party.

Player’s Hangout

When you’re not traversing the dungeon in a quest for treasure and glory, it’s important to have a place where you can just socialize and chill. On February 24, 2022, we'll add a whole new environment where you can meet other players, customize your avatar, and play mini-games — including the homage arcade game Hauntlet, designed by Doom co-creator and Resolution Games senior creative director Tom Hall.

More Adventures to Come

Following The Black Sarcophagus, Realm of the Rat King and today’s launch of Roots of Evil, there is plenty more in store for Demeo. Two brand new adventures will arrive in 2022, with details to be revealed at a later date.

Thank you for all your support so far. We can’t wait to continue the journey with you all!

Until next time, and see you in the forest!

The Demeo Team