Patch 10.37: Camera UI Toggle Options + Holiday Update!

Hello Universe Architects,

The simulation has been updated! This small and exciting update contains a couple visual improvements, a new camera customization option, and some limited-time festivities!

Photography Pro

Orbits or no orbits? Toggle between different UI options when snapping a photo of your galactic masterpiece in camera mode!

Read It And Weep

While this may be a small change, we altered the hierarchy of the planet UI and typography. Now it should be easier to read and identify objects in the Beyond Garden!

A Holiday Cell-ebration!

We've decked the simulation with loads of holiday cheer! Warm yourself by a festive fireplace or spot a new icy friend in outer space.

Additional Features:

Improved Beyond Garden visuals! Background stars now have more realistic sizes and colors.

Improved Astronomy Mission balancing! Early levels should be easier now (specifically Ranks 3-6).

The Kuiper and Asteroid Belt brightness has been reduced so that they no longer clutter the screen.

As we head towards the end of the year, the Cells team will be going on winter break from December 23rd - January 3rd.

We hope you all have a wonderful and safe holiday, and we can't wait to come back in January with cellular plans for 2022.

Happy Holidays, and stay cellular!

~Lunch