 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 15 December 2021

Patch 10.37: Camera UI Toggle Options + Holiday Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7882545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Universe Architects,

The simulation has been updated! This small and exciting update contains a couple visual improvements, a new camera customization option, and some limited-time festivities!

Photography Pro

Orbits or no orbits? Toggle between different UI options when snapping a photo of your galactic masterpiece in camera mode!

Read It And Weep

While this may be a small change, we altered the hierarchy of the planet UI and typography. Now it should be easier to read and identify objects in the Beyond Garden!

A Holiday Cell-ebration!

We've decked the simulation with loads of holiday cheer! Warm yourself by a festive fireplace or spot a new icy friend in outer space.

Additional Features:
  • Improved Beyond Garden visuals! Background stars now have more realistic sizes and colors.
  • Improved Astronomy Mission balancing! Early levels should be easier now (specifically Ranks 3-6).
  • The Kuiper and Asteroid Belt brightness has been reduced so that they no longer clutter the screen.

As we head towards the end of the year, the Cells team will be going on winter break from December 23rd - January 3rd.

We hope you all have a wonderful and safe holiday, and we can't wait to come back in January with cellular plans for 2022.

Happy Holidays, and stay cellular!

~Lunch

Changed files in this update

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Content Depot 977401
  • Loading history…
Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Depot MACOS Depot 977402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.