 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vantage: Primitive Survival Game update for 14 December 2021

Version 1.0.1 is Live! Updated Server Admin Tools and Configurations!

Share · View all patches · Build 7882480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have completed the framework for the Server Admin Tools and Configurations. On the "Options" Panel of the server window I have added a few more configuration options and made them visible of the client. On the Main Menu screen of the client, you can now see the server options that are set for the individual server you are playing on.

You can now also scale the crafting speed and XP for your server! For those of you who want a faster, casual experience!

For now there are only a few server options, however the framework now exists to add many more. I mostly wanted to get these main options in so people can make specific server types that fit needs of players who want a more hardcore crowd, or a more casual one.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Vantage: Primitive Survival Game Content Depot 342911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.