Version 1.0.1 is Live! Updated Server Admin Tools and Configurations!

I have completed the framework for the Server Admin Tools and Configurations. On the "Options" Panel of the server window I have added a few more configuration options and made them visible of the client. On the Main Menu screen of the client, you can now see the server options that are set for the individual server you are playing on.

You can now also scale the crafting speed and XP for your server! For those of you who want a faster, casual experience!

For now there are only a few server options, however the framework now exists to add many more. I mostly wanted to get these main options in so people can make specific server types that fit needs of players who want a more hardcore crowd, or a more casual one.

Enjoy!