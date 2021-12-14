Patch 8.0.167 fixes train pathfinding issues

Hello everyone,

fixed an issue where cars would take a detour by train unnecessarily - this also fixes the issue of trains getting filled up with useless stuff

fixed an issue where habitats upgrading / downgrading could fail and you'd be left with invalid buildings stuck inside each other

Background: The train update required some deep changes in the the way pathfinding is handled. We introduced a bug, but it took time to find since the bug did not happen for everyone and it vanished when you saved and reloaded.

When loading a save with this patch, the cars inside train stations and trains are destroyed once to make sure they don't contain any old bugged cars.

We're keeping our eyes open in case more than one bug was responsible for the pathfinding weirdness. If you see pathfinding that doesn't make sense or trains carrying resources they shouldn't, please report the behavior so we know if there is still work to do. Thanks.