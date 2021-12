Share · View all patches · Build 7882428 · Last edited 14 December 2021 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Over the past six months we have been upgrading the whole game.

We have added many extra new scenes that you may come across which have an increased chance of activating.

Characters now have full faces that are synced to their voices.

Loads more optimisations in the background.

Thank you for your support

Stay safe this Christmas