The road to 64bit part II - Interstellar Rift development update 168

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can read up on the details about why this is a big change in our previous post here.

What are we changing?

We're not changing much in this update compared the previous one. We had to make sure that all engine code would be compatible with 64bit. We never really intended the game to be limited to 32bit, which meant that it took less time than anticipated to get everything up and running again.

So the game is 64bit now?

Yes, servers and clients are now 64bit, although we won't be pushing this to our main branch for at least another week.

What changes am I going to notice?

At the moment it will hopefully resolve any issues people had with loading (very) large ships in the ship editor and busy systems on the servers, which were previously areas where the game could run out of memory.

We are releasing this version on the experimental branch first. Where players can test it out and we can track down any remaining bugs.

Some things to take into consideration when playing on the experimental branch:

This version is not backwards compatible, making a backup of your Interstellar Rift Appdata folder is advised. Loading a galaxy will break compatibility with the current version, as will any ship that is loaded in this version. If you don't make a backup you will be forced to wait until this version goes live on the main branch.

Unlike the previous update, this patch is for both client and server, and can only be played together with other experimental players.

Hopefully some of you can find the time to play on the experimental version. Any crashes will be sent to us automatically if you have the option enabled. For any other issues you encounter please list them on our bug tracker: Split Polygon Bug Tracker

Enabling the experimental branch

To enable the experimental branch, right click on Interstellar Rift in Steam, > properties > beta, and select the "experimental IR beta patches" option