Playing-With-Fire: Update v1.5.0.3 (Public Testing)

PLAYING WITH FIRE BRANCH ONLY!



Okay! We've got a bunch of fixes this morning, as promised! We're going to try to get another build out by this evening with more balance-minded changes, but it's possible that might be more of a tomorrow morning kind of thing.

Oh, and ANOTHER big "Sorry, Steve!" to Steve: the last build didn't have the new Prime Dimension combat track. This one does! SORRY, STEVE!

Thanks again for all the tremendous feedback! It's been a giant help, and we love you all!

Improvements & Fixes



• New combat track for Prime Dimension combats.

• Juggernaut Dark Paragon combo now properly nullifies ALL shields.

• Fixed Gunslinger/Dark Paragon combo unlock.

• Fixed bug where Dark Paragon progeny wouldn't block another recruitable Paragon.

• Post regular run, you now get a full health refresh.

• Dark Paragon powers now don't move around upon reverting from Transformation.

• Fixed description for Dark Paragon Slice power.

• Fixed Level 10 for Varangian/Dark Paragon progeny.

• Fixed missing rewards for Overseer / Prime Dimension behemoths.

• Fixed missing string for Spectre/Dark Paragon Combo.

• Fixed Marksman/Spectre Camaraderie Dialogue (was triggering Gunslinger/Spectre dialogue).

• Fixed Prime Dimension Behemoth 1's power "Roar" animation.

• Added a catch to fix a rare issue where the moon teleporter wouldn't deactivate upon re-entering main map.

• Added a catch to handle corner case where Prime Dimension Behemoth 1's power "Scrollsaw" could result in a disappearing squad until the next power executed.

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!