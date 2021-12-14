New Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7882340 · Last edited 14 December 2021 – 16:06:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, Bikers!

While we are working on a major content update, we would like to give you a new quest system and some bug fixes. Check out the 1.0.36.5 changelog:

[QUESTS] We've added new types of quests and objectives! Hop into the game and check them out! There are 2 new types of quests:

Achieve - in this quest you have to figure out a way to achieve a certain stat threshold. Don't buy the most expensive parts! You can lose some money if you are not smart about it!

Change to - you have to change a part to another certain part

[QUESTS] We have changed how quests are being generated. We are calculating more variables in order to balance the difficulty and variety of quests and objectives.

[SHOP] We have fixed an issue where you could buy something with the spacebar even if the shop was closed down.

We are constantly working on improvements and new things. Drop by on discord to chat!

Ok, I'm getting back to work!

High five!