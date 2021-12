Included in this update are a fix for a softlock in chapter 7 and the addition of an important scene near the end of chapter 15. There are also a few fixes for lesser bugs such as tileset clipping and skill-related bugs.

We have pushed the update for the Windows build of the game first, but it will come to Mac as well very soon.

We are happy to see that the game has had such a positive reception, and we hope to keep improving on it with bigger updates in the future!