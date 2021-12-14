 Skip to content

Lost Alone update for 14 December 2021

THE ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE!

Hi everyone,

today I bring you great news!

Several updates have been made in Lost Alone. But most importantly: the Achievements are FINALLY here! Will you be able to unlock them all?

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )

  • Achievements added.

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )

  • 24 new Achievements have been added.
  • Interaction with Pizza has been modified.

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )

  • Changed the text of the statue in the Library.
  • Corrected the letter in the Parents' Chamber (English version).
  • Corrected the letter in the Attic (English version).
  • Corrected translation errors.

