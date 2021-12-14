THE ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE!

Hi everyone,
today I bring you great news!
Several updates have been made in Lost Alone. But most importantly: the Achievements are FINALLY here! Will you be able to unlock them all?
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- Achievements added.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- 24 new Achievements have been added.
- Interaction with Pizza has been modified.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Changed the text of the statue in the Library.
- Corrected the letter in the Parents' Chamber (English version).
- Corrected the letter in the Attic (English version).
- Corrected translation errors.
