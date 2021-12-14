Bug fixing patch 1.0.5
Fixed some plant growing and watering issues, reduced memory leaks, fixed the Mac build issues and many other bug fixes. We have begun work on key binding and further accessibility improvements, these will be added in the next update along with even more optimizations and improvements.
See below for the full patch details.
! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:
- Several issues with crops being watered when they shouldn’t be, and crops growing too quickly.
- When buying clothes, you could preview unpurchased clothing and walk out with it still equipped.
- Reduced overall memory usage and optimized buildings, farms and resources memory usages.
- Fixed Mac build issues.
- Windmill + buttons not working for adding resources.
- Issues with grass not bending under foundations.
- Resolved several areas in which the player could get stuck between trees and cliffs around the Island.
- Raised the dead zone of scrolling input to avoid accidental scrolling, particularly while using magic mouses on Mac.
- Audio zones in the caves and Island not changing volume with the settings volume sliders.
- Various small bugs with equipping and sorting food.
- Rare issues with resources instantly re-growing.
- Some save files not deleting properly.
- If you block while being damaged by trees or bees, you could glide around while still in the blocking animation.
+ New features this patch:
- UI notifications now show the total amount of resources displayed next to the added amount.
- Rebuilt the entire highlighting system to fix problems with memory leaks and expensive shader calculations.
~ Balancing and small changes this patch:
- Removed R ability for the Iron Scythe.
- Decreased ability cooldowns for the Bug’s Reach.
Changed files in this update