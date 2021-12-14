The one before the big one :)

In this update I have added functionality for lobbies.

This means when joining a lobby your name, steam profile picture and level will appear

this looks much nicer than the old default UI we had.

We have also finally added Saving Settings so now you won't have to redo it every time you play (sorry it took so long)

on top of this the controls have been moved from settings to a dedicated controls menu instead.

Some small behind the scenes fixes have been added also.

I would like to, again say thanks for sticking with this game, we want it to be something you want to play with friends!

Have a nice day :)