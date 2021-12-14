Project Heartbeat 0.13: Many new features, revamped PPD support w/ nnd support..

Song variants

You can now add variants to songs so they have alternative video/audio depending on what variant you selected! This is useful for different mixes of the same song.

New note type: Heart sustains

Yes, we've finally gone mad, heart sustain notes are now exposed in the editor, previously you needed a hack for them, but you are now allowed to use them for any song, go wild.

Video download queue

After 1000 years in development, the video queue is now ready to use! You can cancel queued downloads and all that fancy stuff.

Download all button

There's now a button to download all songs, this wasn't done before because we didn't have a way to cancel downloads, but now we do!

Negative start times

Songs can now start at negative times, this required some engine hacking but it does work fine!!

Display option changes

The game now has a new option for what monitor to use, you can now use the current monitor!

Latency changes

Some code regarding latency has changed, this should result in lower latency, we also no longer use the driver provided latency info, so we suggest using the latency tester to figure out your latency.

PPD support changes

Negative start times

Just like with PH songs, PPD songs now support negative start times.

PPD Downloader improvements

The PPD downloader can now download songs from any website supported by yt-dlp that provides h264 video! This includes NicoNico and google drive!

The PPD downloader will also download thumbnails from the video and use it as cover art

Additionally, it will also pre-normalize the audio volumes of the songs while downloading!

Unzipping improvements

PPD songs now unzip much much faster and more reliably, for this change the folder download path has been changed to songs/ppd_{PPD Website ID} instead of using the title as before, this helps with dealing with japanese characters on some operating systems.

Remove install and song option

You can now remove your currently imported PPD install, and individual songs too from the PPD manager!

Star counting

The PPD importer now tried to parse the star count of PPD songs in many ways to try what sticks, it may still not work for all cases but it works for way more cases than before.

Video download changes

The video downloader now uses aria2 for faster download speeds, we also now use yt-dlp instead of youtube-dl!

Additionally I used some black magic to slim down the ffmpeg binaries, so the game now takes a fair bit less space on disk!

Background music disable option changes

Enabling disabling the background music in the main menu doesn't require a restart anymore.

Double heart custom sounds

Double heart notes now have a custom sound option available, so you can use a separate one from the default sound.

Editor changes

Me and Lino have been hard at work supercharging the editor

Timeline drawing optimizations

Due to an oversight, timeline drawing got slower the more you scrolled through a very long song, this has now been properly fixed!

Playback speed

You can now change the playback speed in the editor on the new bottom left slider, fancy.

Add an universal interpolator

Lino made this fancy tool to interpolate any property

Metronome generator

Editor now has a metronome generation tool

Fix timeline culling

Timeline culling has been massively revamped, so you shouldn't get ghost notes when zooming in and out anymore!

Editor autosaves on playback

The editor will now autosave when playing the song

Hold display

The editor will now show the range of hold notes, so you can plan them ahead.

Editor scrolling change

I made the editor scroll differently, the playhead will keep going until it hits the center, then the whole timeline will move with it.

Video stutter fix

Playing a song with a video does not produce a stutter anymore.

Async shader compilation

The game will now compile shaders in another OpenGL context, which should help prevent stutters when hitting notes for the first time in the session.

Game slimdown

Using some black magic (AKA UPX), the included ffmpeg binaries have been slimmed down to oblivion, this made the game go from ~670 mb to ~460, PH is putting in some gains!

Arrange menu wheel

Lino made this nifty tool to arrange notes in a straight line. It can be accessed with the tab key.

Automatically place notes in a straight line

With autoplace enabled the editor will automatically put notes in a straight line at the bottom of the screen while creating them.

Editor angle snapping

You can now snap the angle of a note by pressing control while placing a note.

Bug fixes/Minor changes

Editor: Compensate for first sustain correctly and optimize arrange code

Fix slide double rating

fix DJA

Disable mipmapping on vulkan

Fix issue showing the first phrase in lyrics

Fix loading screen stalls (not sure how though)

Fix reset inconsistencies

Fix visual bug that caused max hold score points to not be displayed properly

Add audio file existing on disk verification when uploading to the workshop

Fix button styling with anti alias

Fix multis in editor being broken due to engine bug

Update J. Stebbins credits

Fix difficulty edit bug

Select yes as default when opening the download song media popup

Editor: Sanitize angle upon angle arrange and note shift

Fix not being able to delete modifiers when using the keyboard

Update song list when _added_time is updated on startup (fixes subscribed song sort order being absolutely fucked)

Editor: Always assume 1/16th snap for arranging

Editor: Add a ScrollContainer for the arrange tab

Fix error on close related to vibration killing

Fix running game without steam

Editor: Autoplace notes which havent been moved around upon note time change

Editor: Autoplace multis automatically

Editor: Autoplace imported MIDI files

Editor: Make BPM be minimum 1

Stop vibration properly when a slide note drawer disappears

Editor: Automatically arrange angles when autoarranging

Make loadingu text fully white

Editor: Add a safety net for pos_modified on old charts

Fix incomplete PPD files killing the load thread

Editor: Make the toolbox and inspector resizeable

Editor: Take autoplaced notes as HBBaseNote instead of HBNoteData

Editor: Allow note creation from within scripts

Make slide multis ignore normal note presses

Future

Guinii, snail (new charter!!!) and Yahoo are working hard on the new charts and artwork, hopefully next update will come with one or two new songs!

I'd also like to announce I'm still seeking for more songs to license, either as free updates or post-early-access DLC (this is because the margins aren't big enough for me to pony up the costs of licensing yet, so I either need to make very good deals or I can't do it at all). I contacted KIRA but got no response :( would have been great!.

Either way, 4 songs by takanashi koubou are in the queue to be charted together with the remaining Sugano song.

More exciting stuff is coming PH's way, I moved into my own office and continue to work on it as my main work. I am obviously still in a pseudo-philosophical search for what to do, because I really want to do things other than PH, but it's been a year-long challenge so far.

My current pet project is a metal gear solid clone with cute witches, so let's cross fingers and hope it will become a real thing lol.

Thank you guys for your support. I continue pushing like a lion for you!

Happy holidays!

P.S: Might want to check the giveaway we are having on twitter right now!!