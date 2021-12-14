Patchnotes - Version 1.2.000 - Date 14.12.2021

-
Added: 12 new Levels for Cycles 2, 4 and 5 (4 new Levels for each Cycle)
Added: Bonus Objectives and Skins for all new Levels
Added: All Scenic Shots for the Levels in Cycle 2, 3, 4 and 5
New: The color of the custom level path is now controlled by the color of the ghost trail
New: If the User owns the Soundtrack on Steam the Tracks will also be unlocked in the game
New: In Scenic Shots the Character is now freezing in the last visible panel instead of simply disappearing
Fixed. Inconsistent bouncing from the corners of red walls
Fixed: Achievement Airborne could be achieved through a bug
Fixed: Moonwalk in Scenic Shot 1.6
Fixed: A Bug that forced Bolt to explode in Gravity Zones and Wind Zones even it is held by the Player
Changed files in this update