Y6S4.1 PATCH NOTES

Y6S4.1 PATCH SIZE
Find the download sizes for each platform below.
- Ubisoft Connect: 3.38 GB
- Steam: 2.07 GB
- Xbox One: 1.94 GB
- Xbox Series X: 2.71 GB
- PS4: 2.19 GB
- PS5: 2.44 GB
HUD TWEAK
- Added an in-game toggle to show or hide an Operator Card while in Support Mode.
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
- FIXED – Reverse friendly fire icon is not displayed during the end of round replay if the last Defender standing eliminates the hostage.
- FIXED – Headshot Only setting is missing from the Matchmaking Preferences for Training Grounds.
- FIXED – When Thatcher's EMP Grenade disables Thorn's Razorbloom Shell, the scoring message names Thorn's unique ability instead of Thatcher's.
- FIXED – AI opponents equipped with assault rifles don't fire at players in Training Grounds on PS5.
- LEVEL DESIGN
- FIXED – Collision, destruction, clipping, and lighting issues on various maps.
- FIXED – Multiple issues with planting or picking up the defuser in specific areas on various maps.
- FIXED – LOD and LOS issues on various maps.
OPERATORS
- FIXED – When a Mag-NET device detonates and eliminates a hostage, it is counted as an accidental death instead of reverse friendly fire for Wamai.
USER EXPERIENCE
- FIXED – Various UI issues.
- FIXED – Various audio and SFX issues.
- FIXED – Various localization issues.
- FIXED – Various customization issues.
- FIXED – Microphone remains open after releasing Push To Talk button.
- FIXED – Performance drops to 30fps when highlighting any uniform in the Progression section of the Battle Pass.
- FIXED – Performance drops while browsing and opening Alpha Packs.
- FIXED – Incorrect purchase option is highlighted in the Get Packs side panel.
- FIXED – The first two Battle Pass tiers appear as locked when unlocking next tier.
