Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 14 December 2021

Y6S4.1 PATCH NOTES

Patchnotes
Y6S4.1 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

  • Ubisoft Connect: 3.38 GB
  • Steam: 2.07 GB
  • Xbox One: 1.94 GB
  • Xbox Series X: 2.71 GB
  • PS4: 2.19 GB
  • PS5: 2.44 GB

HUD TWEAK

  • Added an in-game toggle to show or hide an Operator Card while in Support Mode.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

  • FIXED – Reverse friendly fire icon is not displayed during the end of round replay if the last Defender standing eliminates the hostage.
  • FIXED – Headshot Only setting is missing from the Matchmaking Preferences for Training Grounds.
  • FIXED – When Thatcher's EMP Grenade disables Thorn's Razorbloom Shell, the scoring message names Thorn's unique ability instead of Thatcher's.
  • FIXED – AI opponents equipped with assault rifles don't fire at players in Training Grounds on PS5.
  • LEVEL DESIGN
  • FIXED – Collision, destruction, clipping, and lighting issues on various maps.
  • FIXED – Multiple issues with planting or picking up the defuser in specific areas on various maps.
  • FIXED – LOD and LOS issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

  • FIXED – When a Mag-NET device detonates and eliminates a hostage, it is counted as an accidental death instead of reverse friendly fire for Wamai.

USER EXPERIENCE

  • FIXED – Various UI issues.
  • FIXED – Various audio and SFX issues.
  • FIXED – Various localization issues.
  • FIXED – Various customization issues.
  • FIXED – Microphone remains open after releasing Push To Talk button.
  • FIXED – Performance drops to 30fps when highlighting any uniform in the Progression section of the Battle Pass.
  • FIXED – Performance drops while browsing and opening Alpha Packs.
  • FIXED – Incorrect purchase option is highlighted in the Get Packs side panel.
  • FIXED – The first two Battle Pass tiers appear as locked when unlocking next tier.

