Improvements done with guns and with rifle : shells now falls from weapon and weapon are now animated.
When holding any objects, hands are now attached to the body.
Improvement of the phones in the oval office.
If an extinguisher is shot, or stabbed, it now becomes pierced and some gaz will get out of the hole.
Minor bugs corrections.
Smashing time update for 14 December 2021
Minor patch
