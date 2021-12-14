 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smashing time update for 14 December 2021

Minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7881793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements done with guns and with rifle : shells now falls from weapon and weapon are now animated.

When holding any objects, hands are now attached to the body.

Improvement of the phones in the oval office.

If an extinguisher is shot, or stabbed, it now becomes pierced and some gaz will get out of the hole.

Minor bugs corrections.

Changed files in this update

Smashing time Content Depot 1478671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.