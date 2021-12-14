Update Version 20211214

English
When doing a speech skill check, you can now select a teammate to do that for you. (Thanks to FBD192E's suggestion.)
I don't mind if someone can use a kitten or bear to convince people. Thus, there is no restriction on teammate selection.
Replaced a dressing table on the second floor of Ardham Hotel so that it can be detected by candles. (The story of this part is still working in progress.)
#########System#################
Firearm Proficiency now has more impact on the damage of guns. (About 5% difference per level.)
#########Debug#################
Fixed a crash that happens when inputting nothing to the input window. (Thanks to XLXE's bug report)
简体中文
#########Content################
当进行说服的技能检定时，你可以选择一名队友来替你进行。（感谢 FBD192E's的建议。）
我不在意大家用一只猫猫或者是熊来说服别人。所以，在队友选择上毫无限制。
替换了阿德汉姆旅店二楼的一个梳妆台使之可以被蜡烛侦测到。（故事内容仍然在施工中。）
#########System#################
枪械武器的熟练度对枪械的威力有了更大的影响。（大约每级5%的伤害差别。）
#########Debug#################
修复了在输入窗口中什么都不输入会导致游戏崩溃的BUG。（感谢XLXE的BUG报告）
