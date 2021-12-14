Israeli Air Forces - Become a tester!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

During CBT the possibility of researching and purchasing Israeli vehicles will be limited. Players that achieve tester status or purchase packs specific to this CBT will be able to research and purchase new vehicles.

How to become a tester

From 11:00 GMT on the 14th of December until 11:00 GMT on the 23rd of January.

Get 12 “Tester stars” to get unlimited access to the Isareli aircraft research tree. You can obtain 1 star per day.

Tester Star

Win 5 battles with a game activity of 70% or higher whilst flying aircraft of rank III or higher.

Daily tasks for “Tester stars” will be updated at 11:00 GMT on each day.

Closed Beta Test packs

By purchasing one of the IAF premium vehicle packs you will get immediate access to the Isareli aircraft research tree.

Terms