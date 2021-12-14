2022 Season 1 Hotfix 2 Release [2021.12.13.01]

Share · View all patches · Build 7881494 · Last edited 14 December 2021 – 14:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for the 2022 Season 1 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/13657/2022-season-1-hotfix-2-release-notes-2021-12-13-01#latest

2022 Season 1 Hotfix 2 Release Notes [2021.12.13.01]



iRACING UI:

Paint Shop

The Global SimRacing Channel sponsor logo has been updated.

SIMULATION:

Physics

Fixed an issue where some complex physics data could exceed the allotted parameters, causing the Simulator to crash-to-desktop for users in heavily populated sessions, especially during full-field-style crashes using the New Damage Model.

AI Racing

AI Drivers have improved their racing skills with the Touring Car Class Cars.

Track Info

Fixed an issue where the Track Conditions information on the Info tab in the Simulator had disappeared.

Replays

Fixed an issue where older Replays with an animated pit crew would crash the Simulator.

CARS:

Dallara IR18

iRacing setups have been updated.

Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Vehicle audio has been improved for startup blip and backfires.

Honda Civic Type R

Engine cooling has been updated.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Fixed a variety of issues with the starting state of the power unit, including:

Not starting Sessions in “Attack” mode when it was selected.

Starting a Race Session with either Qualifying modes selected resulted in the “Balanced” mode being selected.

Starting a Qualifying Session with any of the Race modes selected resulted in a random Qualifying mode being selected.

The downforce reduction for damaged wings has been increased slightly.

Steering wheel lights have had their RPM adjusted to more closely align with the Simulator rev lights.

Fixed an issue where the colors of opponent car tires could flicker.

iRacing setups have been updated.



NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Fixed an issue where the nose number stamp was not being stamped correctly.

NASCAR Next Gen Class Cars

The front ride height sensors have been moved to the forward rub blocks location instead of the middle rub blocks location. This should allow for tuning ride heights more effectively.

Touring Car Class Cars

For the Touring Cars Class, garage options have been standardized for fixed setup races, and all sprint setups have been updated to use the optimal launch RPM for each car.

TRACKS:

Lanier National Speedway

Patched a terrain seam at the base of the Start/Finish booth.