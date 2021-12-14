Update 0.25: Eat, Pray, Fly

Main Changes

Ability Tree Spells



Ability Tree now contains two new spells: "Bastion" will give you 10 seconds of protective barriers and health regeneration, and "Warrior's Call" will make surrounding enemies attack you, keeping your allies safe. And good old "Earth Stomp" received updated visuals and sound effects.

New Ways to Travel between the Islands



Back in the day some priests had forseen the appearance of wind currents, reaching from the frozen wasteland of Arkana all the way up to the flying islands. It wasn't an impressive foresight, but those winds proved to be useful, making it possible to upkeep the flight height while traveling between the islands.

For those characters who prefer expressing their creativity in every aspect of the game, we added a new floating platform module. It can be used to build bridges between the islands, or even entire floating houses and strongholds. The only catch is that they decay much faster than regular modules, so make sure to keep them protected by your Sentinels.



You can now activate the portal leading to the Sanctuary. The fourth and the last mask is kept safe by the Plagued Thresher on the Poison Temple island. Having activated the Sanctuary, you will be able to teleport to the biome's main tower, from which you'd gain an easy access to all islands of the area.

Every update brings more and more diversity to the magical world of Arkana. From now on players will get their own personolized rune placement for every Ritual, as well as different ways to accomplish some other Rituals.

Cooking UI has experienced some changes. In particular - buttons for cooking and collecting fresh dishes are now bigger and placed higher than they used to be. At the same time we've significantly shortened the cooking time.

Nightly Mystic Cubes



We've been hearing reports of Mystic Cubes appearing in the world once again. Finding one will provide you a fancy reward. Yet finding them isn't so easy - they appear at night all over the flying islands. They are quite rare, and just getting out of your shelter to gaze into the skies to seek for the Cubes' beacons is worth your while.

Other Changes

Gameplay

Added new resource - Flame Essence.

Added Flame Essense to the starting Sarcophagus.

Updated the Hermit's assortment of goods - added health potions and flame essence.

Reimplemented skeletons as night encounters.

Reintroduced crosshair to staffs.

Rebalanced the Ability Tree.

Added the "sheltered" status, providing protection against dangerous weather.

Rebalanced the night temperatures.

Rebalanced the "Hawk" ability flight and duration.

Rebalanced the amount of gathered branches and logs.

Updated Titan's behavior.

Changed the Beacon's activation cost.

Rebalanced staff attacks.

Rebalanced the gathering tools effectiveness to respective resources.

Sentinels can no longer be placed on Cradle of Keepers.

Boars can now break trees if they block their path.

Reintroduced teleporting functionality of Returnal Plinths.

Map

Added a graveyard island.

Added an island with a returning Bard NPC.

Added portals to various islands.

Added stone shards floating around the islands.

Added haunted houses from the Ancient Valley.

The beacon was moved to the Cradle of Keepers.

UI

Visual improvements to critical damage numbers.

Removed the button hints.

Visual improvements of the spell bar.

Visual improvements of the Ability Tree.

Quick slot number reduced to 6.

Updated the hints' visuals.

Added friend request notification.

Sounds

Added ambient sounds to islands.

Added sounds for packing and destroying stations.

Added Ritual accomplishment sounds.

Other

Reduced the /unstuck command timer to 5 seconds.

Added new blizzard visual effects.

Improved game performance.

Updated teleportation animations for female characters.

Updated returnal stone usage animations.

Updated the Elite Cursed textures. Implemented cloth fragments to the models. Updated Archers' quivers.

Added wind currents to the Prologue.В Пролог были добавлены воздушные потоки.

Removed certain visuals from the Prologue.

Implemented door access settings.

Updated Frozen Flame icon.

Fixes