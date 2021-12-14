 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 14 December 2021

Core Patch 1.0 v99 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello admirals,

We have deployed a small patch with important improvements. This is the last small patch prior to our next large content update for the game. Please take a look what it includes:

Patch v99 (14/12/2021)

  • Significant AI improvement to be more aggressive and responsive.
  • Flooding chance increases further at heavily damaged ships (aids to sink crippled ships faster).
  • Shell dispersion improvement to be not so high at close range shots.
  • Fixed a collider issue which affected fire arc calculations, created overlaps and auto-design errors.
  • Fixed issue of auto-design producing ships with excessive funnels.
  • Fixed bug that made Operational Range to become maximum for new designs in Naval Academy and consequently make hull weight too large (In Naval Academy the range cannot be edited).
  • Some UI fixes.
  • Battle Sound improvement for several impact hits. 

