Plans for 2022

Hello everyone!

In the interest of transparency, I wanted to share my plans for Luck be a Landlord in 2022 with all of you.

Let's get the disappointing news out of the way first:

Content Patch #14 will not be released until March 18th, 2022. This hurts me in my heart to write. I want nothing more than to work on Luck be a Landlord full-time, but there are a large amount of other responsibilities that will take up the majority of my time over the next few months, the majority of which are caused by my family and I moving across the country.

My sincerest apologies for this, but I assure you no one is more upset by this than me. You have my word that development on the game will resume as soon as it's possible, it just won't be for the next few months.

Over the course of the past year, being able to work on Luck be a Landlord as my full-time job has a been a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has played the game, I wouldn't be able to do this without your support.

Moving on, I want to go over the last few Content Patches that will be released before Luck be a Landlord leaves Early Access:

THIS IS ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE:

Content Patch #14 will add UI scaling options

Content Patch #15 will add more modding capabilities (and finish the modding documentation)

Content Patch #16 will add an in-game compendium of all the Symbols and Items

Content Patch #17 will add controller support and other Quality of Life features

v1.0 will add Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

A mobile version of Luck be a Landlord will be released some time in 2022 after v1.0 is released

As always, please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or on the official discord.

Thanks again,

-Dan