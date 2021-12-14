XMAS 2021 event is now live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Holidays, Miners!

Another year on Hoxxes IV is coming to an end, and that means it's time to go through a few checks and balances! Your performance has been deemed exemplary, and you have been selected to participate in this very lucrative Bonus Assignment.

Take note that the Yearly Performance Bonus CANNOT be aborted once started and must be completed before this event ends on the 2nd of January, 2022.

In case you've missed out, all previous X-MAS HEADWEAR have also been added to your Wardrobe.

Complete the Yearly Bonus Assignment and earn yourself a nice Xmas present!

15000 Credits

550 Crafting Minerals

20 Brewing Ingredients

1 Overclock Infused Matrix Core

1 Cosmetic Infused Matrix Core

The magnificent TREEBEARD and BAUBLEHEAD Yuletide Hats!



With Love

The Ghost Ship Crew

