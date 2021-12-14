 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Deep Rock Galactic update for 14 December 2021

XMAS 2021 event is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7881015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Holidays, Miners!

Another year on Hoxxes IV is coming to an end, and that means it's time to go through a few checks and balances! Your performance has been deemed exemplary, and you have been selected to participate in this very lucrative Bonus Assignment.

Take note that the Yearly Performance Bonus CANNOT be aborted once started and must be completed before this event ends on the 2nd of January, 2022.

In case you've missed out, all previous X-MAS HEADWEAR have also been added to your Wardrobe.

Complete the Yearly Bonus Assignment and earn yourself a nice Xmas present!

  • 15000 Credits
  • 550 Crafting Minerals
  • 20 Brewing Ingredients
  • 1 Overclock Infused Matrix Core
  • 1 Cosmetic Infused Matrix Core
  • The magnificent TREEBEARD and BAUBLEHEAD Yuletide Hats!



With Love

The Ghost Ship Crew

Changed depots in latest_translations branch

View more data in app history for build 7881015
Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.