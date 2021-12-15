Update Notes 2.7.5

Thank you for your patience. This update introduces a special Sect. They take up positions in the Squad but won't participate in combat. They are mainly used to buff other units, suitable for the play style using fewer elites. Of course, you can still clear stages without using this new Sect. These new contents may introduce unexpected problems. If you have any ideas or suggestions, let us know. We'll also try to add more interesting stuff in the future!
Content and Functionality
-
New Squad mechanic: Squad Decorations
- Combine three different recruits to get a Squad Decoration.
- Decorations can be placed in Squads to increase Squad Strength.
- Decorations can grant special effects to the Squad.
- Currently the Decorations mostly grant new skills.
-
Added several items related to Squad Decorations
- Repair Toolkit
- Dusting Brush
-
Increased the number of skills for recruits.
-
Vsync can now be toggled on or off in Options.
Adjustments
- After 200 days, monsters will gradually have more skills.
- The Strategic Commands arrow is now more accurate.
- Improved the character info interface to show more skills.
- Improved the Switch Skills interface, skill info can now be viewed with controller.
- Improved the Strategic Commands interface, character info can now be viewed with controller.
Fixes
- Fixed: Can't move the squad in Battle Simulator.
- Fixed: Sometimes the character info extends beyond the screen border.
- Fixed: Flickering issue on some interfaces
- Fixed: Some images are not correctly aligned on the reward screen.
