VTuber Maker update for 14 December 2021

VTuber Maker v 1.5.8 Gamepad & Effects launched

14 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community



v1.5.8 update content

  1. Interactive behavior added gamepad function,
  • select Alisa, Rose, Shiroo can experience it for free

    2.Added effects function to Quick Panel

    -zoom in head、zoom out head、sakura

    3.Added the Christmas dynamic background resource *2

    4.Fix some known bugs

    -fixed hand tracking pinky abnormality

Contact information:

Discordhttps://discord.gg/CaxThpY

Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker

Email: service@live3d.io

If you like VTuber Maker, welcome to give a good comment on steam.

