VTuber Maker v 1.5.8 Gamepad & Effects launched

v1.5.8 update content
- Interactive behavior added gamepad function,
- select Alisa, Rose, Shiroo can experience it for free
2.Added effects function to Quick Panel
-zoom in head、zoom out head、sakura
3.Added the Christmas dynamic background resource *2
4.Fix some known bugs
-fixed hand tracking pinky abnormality
Contact information:
Discord：https://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddit：https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io
If you like VTuber Maker, welcome to give a good comment on steam.
Changed files in this update