The Festive Update

Festive Greetings everyone!
We just released a small set of tweaks. They don't change the game in any major way, but might enable us to translate it sometime in the future. Don't ask me about dates regarding that, because I don't know. It won't be soon though...
Update notes:
- Started work on enabling translations (very preliminary)
- Fixed translation related bug
- Fixed bug with achievement descriptors not working
- Fixed bug where the game tried to unlock deprecated achievements
- Tweaked game graphics
- Updated legacy code
- Tweaked UI
- Fixed typos
Don't be shy if you encounter any problems in the game.
Cheers,
- a
