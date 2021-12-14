 Skip to content

Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain update for 14 December 2021

[Update] Early Access Ver. 0.80

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All!

We are very excited to announce our second major update (Ver. 0.80).

Version 0.80 Update Includes

  1. Chapter 3 Mount Blaiz (Story of Queen Barta)
  2. Introducing 5 New Characters
  3. 7 New Spires to Play
  4. We have made the game easier with 40 Bell Counts
  5. Enhanced Camera work for Chapter 1 & 2
  6. Enhanced Character Animation for Chapter 1 & 2

We want to thank everyone for being patient and hope you enjoy our new update.

As such, if you find any bugs or would like to make suggestions on how to improve the game please let us know! You can reach us on any of the channels below.

Steam Community : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1394480/discussions/

Discord : https://discord.gg/ZzXDJ9EEmr

Changed files in this update

