[Update] Early Access Ver. 0.80

Hi All!

We are very excited to announce our second major update (Ver. 0.80).

Version 0.80 Update Includes

Chapter 3 Mount Blaiz (Story of Queen Barta) Introducing 5 New Characters 7 New Spires to Play We have made the game easier with 40 Bell Counts Enhanced Camera work for Chapter 1 & 2 Enhanced Character Animation for Chapter 1 & 2

We want to thank everyone for being patient and hope you enjoy our new update.

As such, if you find any bugs or would like to make suggestions on how to improve the game please let us know! You can reach us on any of the channels below.

Steam Community : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1394480/discussions/

Discord : https://discord.gg/ZzXDJ9EEmr