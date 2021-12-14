Experience Mode update

Hi everyone,

Many of you asked us to add more challenge to Defend the Rook, so we've been working on the Experience Mode - available now!

When you next start a run you will be asked to turn on this mode. It will change all the battles difficulty and adjust the shops and drop rates of abilities to provide more challenge for experienced players.

You can turn this mode on or off at your choosing in the Ascension menu.

We hope you will enjoy this new feature and can't wait for your feedback!

Have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1531250/Defend_the_Rook/