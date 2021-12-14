Planet Zoo: Update 1.8 Change Log

Hayo Zookeepers,
Please find the patch notes for Update 1.8 below:
Planet Zoo - 1.8.0 Update Notes
This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.
New Content - Planet Zoo: Europe Pack
-
NEW - Animals
-
New animals in the Planet Zoo: Europe Pack
- Alpine Ibex
- European Badger
- Eurasian Lynx
- European Fallow Deer
- Fire Salamander
-
The following new toy enrichment items are included with the Planet Zoo: Europe Pack:
-
Goat Climbing Mountain, available for:
- Alpine Ibex
-
Rubbing Pad Bark, available for:
-
Aardvark
-
Bengal Tiger
-
Cheetah
-
Chinese Pangolin
-
Gharial
-
Nile Monitor
-
Red Panda
-
Saltwater Crocodile
-
Siberian Tiger
-
Snow Leopard
-
West African Lion
-
Komodo Dragon
-
Giant Anteater
-
Jaguar
-
Binturong
-
Clouded Leopard
-
American Alligator
-
-
-
The following new food enrichment items are included with the Planet Zoo: Europe Pack:
- Scarecrow Feeder, available for:
- Alpine Ibex
- European Fallow Deer
- Scarecrow Feeder, available for:
-
-
NEW - Timed Scenario
-
Welcome to Al's Pine Zoo, a spacious resort found deep in the alpine mountains! Influences can be seen from all over Europe in this zoo's many themed areas: take in the sights with the Ibex and Lynx from atop the snowy peak, or enjoy the sights and sounds of the medieval food market. Before the holiday season arrives, the owners of this zoo want you to bring in as many new species as possible. Are you up to the challenge in this brand new Timed Scenario?
-
Timed Scenario, Challenge, and Sandbox versions available
-
Terrain only sandbox and challenge variants are also available
-
-
-
NEW - Foliage
- Olive Tree 01
- Olive Tree 02
- Olive Tree 03
- Olive Tree 04
- Cork Oak Tree 01
- Cork Oak Tree 02
- Cork Oak Tree 03
- London Plane Tree 01
- London Plane Tree 02
- London Plane Tree 03
-
NEW - Scenery Pieces
- Goat Climbing Mountain
- Scarecrow Feeder
- Rubbing Pad Bark
- Restaurant Patio Heater
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 01
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 02
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 03
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 04
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 05
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 06
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 07
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 08
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 09
- Corner Damage Decal Brick 10
- Surface Damage Decal Weathered 03
- Surface Damage Decal Weathered 04
- Surface Damage Decal Minor 01
- Surface Damage Decal Minor 02
- Surface Damage Decal Minor 03
- Surface Damage Decal Minor 04
- Surface Damage Decal Moderate 01
- Surface Damage Decal Moderate 02
- Surface Damage Decal Moderate 03
- Surface Damage Decal Moderate 04
- Surface Damage Decal Moderate 05
- Surface Damage Decal Moderate 06
- Surface Damage Decal Major 01
- Surface Damage Decal Major 02
- Surface Damage Decal Major 03
- Surface Damage Decal Major 04
- Surface Damage Decal Major 05
- Surface Damage Decal Rustic Stone 01
- Surface Damage Decal Rustic Stone 02
- Surface Damage Decal Rustic Stone 03
- Surface Damage Decal Rustic Stone 04
- Surface Damage Decal Rustic Stone 05
- Surface Damage Decal Brick Wall 01
- Surface Damage Decal Brick Wall 02
- Surface Damage Decal Brick Wall 03
- Surface Decal Moss 01
- Surface Decal Moss 02
- Surface Decal Moss 03
- Surface Decal Moss 04
- Surface Decal Moss 05
- Surface Decal Grunge 01
- Surface Decal Grunge 02
- Surface Decal Grunge 03
- Surface Decal Grunge 04
- Surface Decal Grunge 05
- Surface Decal Grunge 06
- Surface Damage Decal Brick 01
- Surface Damage Decal Brick 02
- Surface Damage Decal Brick 03
- Surface Damage Decal Brick 04
- Surface Damage Decal Brick 05
- Surface Damage Decal Painted Brick 01
- Surface Damage Decal Painted Brick 02
- Surface Damage Decal Painted Brick 03
- Surface Damage Decal Painted Brick 04
- Surface Damage Decal Painted Brick 05
- European Rustic Stone Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall 1m
- European Rustic Stone Wall 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall 4m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Slope 1m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Slope 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Slope 4m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Curved 1m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Curved 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Curved 4m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Gable 1m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Gable 2m
- European Rustic Stone Wall Floor
- European Rustic Stone Wall Arch Tunnel
- European Rustic Stone Wall Arch Square Tunnel
- European Rustic Stone Wall Arch
- European Rustic Stone Wall Arch Square
- European Rustic Stone Wall Shop Front
- European Rustic Stone Wall Window
- European Rustic Stone Wall Station Surround 01
- European Rustic Stone Wall Station Surround 02
- European Rustic Stone Wall Door
- European Rustic Stone Wall Quarter Circle 01
- European Rustic Stone Wall Quarter Circle 02
- European Wall Decoration Fleur-de-Lis
- European Wall Decoration Iron Bar 01
- European Wall Decoration Iron Bar 02
- European Wall Decoration Iron Bar 03
- European Roof Gable 01
- European Roof Gable 02
- European Roof Gable 03
- European Roof Gable 04
- European Roof Gable 05
- European Roof Topper 01
- European Roof Topper 02
- European Roof Topper 03
- European Edge Ornament 2m
- European Edge Ornament 4m
- European Wall Decoration Limestone
- European Fairy Lights 1m Straight
- European Fairy Lights 1m Curved
- European Fairy Lights 2m Straight
- European Fairy Lights 2m Curved
- European Drawbridge Endpiece
- European Bridge Support 2m
- European Bridge Support 4m
- European Bridge Support 2m End
- European Bridge Support 4m End
- European Bridge Support 2m End Sloped
- European Bridge Support 4m End Sloped
- European Bridge Support Top
- European Bridge Support End Top
- European Bridge Arch Stone Trim 2m Right
- European Bridge Arch Stone Trim 2m Left
- European Bridge Arch Stone Trim 4m Right
- European Bridge Arch Stone Trim 4m Left
- European Bridge Arch 2m
- European Bridge Arch 4m
- European Bridge Platform
- European Bridge Platform Stone Trim 4m
- European Bridge Platform Stone Trim 2m
- European Bridge Arch Stone Trim Brick Large
- European Bridge Arch Stone Trim Brick Small
- European Bridge Arch Wood Panel 2m
- European Bridge Arch Wood Panel 4m
- European Bridge Arch Wood Panel Platform
- European Decorative Brick Bridge Endpiece
- European Decorative Brick Bridge Platform
- European Decorative Limestone Bridge Endpiece
- European Decorative Limestone Bridge Platform
- European Decorative Limestone Slab 4m
- European Decorative Limestone Slab 2m
- European Decorative Limestone Slab 1m
- European Decorative Limestone Bracket
- European Decorative Limestone Bracket Large
- European Decorative Limestone Pillar
- European Decorative Limestone Post
- European Stained Window Square 01
- European Stained Window Square 02
- European Stained Window Square 03
- European Stained Window Trim Curved
- European Stained Window Trim Side
- European Stained Window Trim Bottom 01
- European Stained Window Trim Bottom 02
- European Stained Window Curved Salamander
- European Stained Window Centre Troupe
- European Stained Window Centre Deer
- European Stained Window Centre Lynx
- European Stained Window Centre Ibex
- European Stained Window Centre Badger
- European Decorative Antler Light Large
- European Decorative Antler Light Small
- European Decorative Star Light 02
- European Decorative Star Light 01
- European Decorative Star Light 03
- European Wall Light Lynx
- European Wall Light Ibex
- European Wall Light Badger
- European Wall Light Salamander
- European Wall Light Deer
- European Animal Sign Alpine Ibex
- European Animal Sign Fire Salamander
- European Animal Sign European Badger
- European Animal Sign Eurasian Lynx
- European Animal Sign European Fallow Deer
- European Brass Finial Thin 01
- European Brass Finial Thin 02
- European Brass Finial Thick 01
- European Brass Finial Thick 02
- European Sculpture Ibex Body
- European Sculpture Ibex Front Leg
- European Sculpture Ibex Head
- European Sculpture Ibex Hind Leg
- European Sculpture Lynx Body
- European Sculpture Lynx Front Leg
- European Sculpture Lynx Head
- European Sculpture Lynx Hind Leg
- European Sculpture Lynx Tail
- European Sculpture Salamander Body
- European Sculpture Salamander Front Leg
- European Sculpture Salamander Head
- European Sculpture Salamander Hind Leg
- European Sculpture Salamander Tail
- European Sculpture Badger Body
- European Sculpture Badger Front Leg
- European Sculpture Badger Head
- European Sculpture Badger Hind Leg
- European Sculpture Badger Tail
- European Sculpture Deer Body
- European Sculpture Deer Front Leg 01
- European Sculpture Deer Front Leg 02
- European Sculpture Deer Head
- European Sculpture Deer Hind Leg
- European Sculpture Deer Neck
- European Bunting Rope Curved 02
- European Bunting Rope Curved 01
- European Bunting Rope Curved 03
- European Bunting Rope Straight 01
- European Bunting Rope Straight 02
- European Bunting Rope Straight 03
- European Bunting Flag 01
- European Bunting Flag 02
- European Bunting Flag 03
- European Bunting Flag 04
- European Bunting Flag 05
- European Bunting Flag 06
- European Bunting Flag 07
- European Decorative Shield 01
- European Decorative Shield 02
- European Decorative Shield 03
- European Decorative Shield 04
- European Decorative Shield 05
- European Decorative Shield 06
- European Coach Zoo Entrance
- European Coach
- European Ferry Zoo Entrance
- European Ferry
- European Bin
- European Wall Clock
- European Ceiling Fan
- European Ceiling Fan Cable
- European Ceiling Fan Base
- European Ceiling Rose
- European Ceiling Light Small
- European Ceiling Light Large
- European Ceiling Light Cable
- European Window Shutter 01 Long
- European Window Shutter 01 Short
- European Window Shutter 02 Short
- European Window Shutter 02 Long
- European Window Shutter Hinge 01
- European Window Shutter Hinge 02
- European Shuttered Window
- European Candle
- European Candleholder 01
- European Candleholder 02
- European Lantern
- European Bell Small
- European Bell Large
- European LED Tube Endcap
- European LED Tube 4m
- European LED Tube 2m
- European LED Tube 1m
- European LED Tube 0.5m
- European LED Tube 4m Curved
- European LED Tube 2m Curved
- European LED Tube 1m Curved
- European LED Tube 0.5m Curved
- European LED Sign Wall Support
- European LED Sign Wall Clamp
- European LED Sign Base
- European LED Sign Ice Cream
- European LED Sign Coffee
- European LED Sign Bottle
- European LED Sign Milkshake
- European LED Sign Pizza
- European LED Sign Burger
- European LED Sign Food Truck Support
- European Marquee Beam 1m
- European Marquee Beam 2m
- European Marquee Beam 4m
- European Marquee Roof Pitched
- European Marquee Roof Gable 1m
- European Marquee Roof Gable 2m
- European Marquee Roof Decoration Flag
- European Marquee Roof Decoration Star
- European Marquee Side Panel 4m x 4m
- European Marquee Side Trim Curved
- European Marquee Side Trim Straight
- European Mooring Post Thick
- European Mooring Post Thick Cap
- European Mooring Post Thin
- European Mooring Post Thin Cap
- Wooden Gondola
- Gondolier Hat
- Gondola Cushion
- European Fence Planter
- European Fence Planter Support
- European Fence Planter Mulch Patch
- European Cast Iron Fence 01 4m Curved
- European Cast Iron Fence 01 4m
- European Cast Iron Fence 01 Post
- European Cast Iron Fence 01 2m Curved
- European Cast Iron Fence 01 Straight
- European Cast Iron Fence 02 1m
- European Cast Iron Fence 02 2m
- European Cast Iron Fence 02 Post
- Reward Statue Alpine Ibex Stone
- Reward Statue Alpine Ibex Bronze
- Reward Statue Alpine Ibex Silver
- Reward Statue Alpine Ibex Gold
New Content - Free Update 1.8
-
NEW - Restaurants
-
The new restaurant feature allows you to create piece by piece dining areas for your guests. These facilities will satisfy guests' hunger, thirst, and energy needs
-
Found in the Facilities > Guest Facilities browser, place down the new restaurant facility to start the process of setting one up:
- At least one of the new restaurant tables will need to be placed and linked to the restaurant for it to be open to your guests
- Restaurant tables are found in the new Facilities > Bins, Benches and Security > Restaurant Tables browser
- From the Restaurant's info panel's 'Tables' tab, up to 20 tables can be placed and linked within 30m of the Restaurant
- Tables do not need to be on a path to be usable by guests, but must not be within a dangerous animal's habitat
- Tables in habitats that become dangerous from adding animals will be automatically unlinked from the restaurant
-
Guests will automatically be seated at a free table when entering the restaurant, which will depend on the assigned vendor's skill level. A Trainee can only handle a limited amount of tables, so be sure to let more experienced staff handle your busiest restaurants
-
-
NEW - Animal Burrows
-
With the new Animal Burrow, suitable animals won't only spend time underground for leisure, but will seek out the safety of their burrow to take care of their needs. Animal Burrows are available for:
- European Badger
- Aardvark
-
The Animal Burrow is a placeable habitat object - it has an entrance that always aligns with the terrain, and an underground chamber that smartly positions itself in the terrain below the entrance, in which the animals will be residing
-
Burrows count as hard shelter, and animals will seek out burrows to take care of the following needs:
- Seeking shelter from weather or bad temperatures
- Sleeping
- Giving birth: If one is available, expectant mothers will reserve a burrow in the habitat to give birth to their litters. They will stay underground until the little ones are a bit older and leave to explore the habitat
-
The burrow comes with an internal habitat webcam that can be accessed via the burrow’s info panel, so you can always check in on your animals while they are underground
-
These cameras can be linked to billboard screens via the billboard’s replace image dropdown - we've added a new tab to the custom media selection that lists all available burrows in your zoo
-
-
NEW - Animal Memorials
-
Memorials can be placed into your park to teach your guests about any animal that has died in your park and commemorate their life in your zoo
-
This feature adds a new management UI to the zoo overview panel, listing both exhibit and habitat animals deaths separately, which records up to 200 entries at the same time containing information like the animal's name, age, and cause of death
- Once the list is full, the oldest entries will be overwritten
- Animal entries can be marked as 'favourite' to prevent them from deletion
-
Selecting an entry in the UI, you can choose one of the three memorial assets to place directly in your zoo. This memorial will then contain the data of the chosen animal, and attract guests who will view the memorial. The available assets are:
- Memorial Plaque Screen - a screen asset with custom image functionality, similar to the billboards already in-game
- Memorial Plaque Editable Sign Brass - a dedicated plaque featuring the animals name and other information in brass
- Memorial Plaque Editable Sign Limestone - a dedicated plaque featuring the animals name and other information in limestone
-
Memorials can also directly be placed without pre-set animal data from the Facilities > Media Devices and Education > Visual Media browser, should you wish to create a memorial for an animal that isn't recorded in the memorial UI
- Memorial information can be edited on the memorial's info panel, where you can also replace the Memorial Plaque Screen's image or change the Memorial Plaque Editable Signs' font properties
-
-
NEW - Shop Counters
- The following brands are available as counter versions for you to place and decorate to your liking:
- Bernie's Bakes
- Chief Beef
- Cosmic Cow Milkshakes
- Gulpee Energy
- Gulpee Slush
- Hot Dog Squad
- Pipshot Smoothies
- Streetfox Coffee
-
NEW - Avatar Costume
- New Badger avatar costume
-
NEW - Foliage
- Dog Rose Bush 01
- Dog Rose Bush 02
- Dog Rose Bush 03
- Periwinkle Flowers 01
- Periwinkle Leaves 01
- Periwinkle Flowers 02
- Periwinkle Leaves 02
- Common Grape Vine Fill White
- Common Grape Vine Fill Red
- Common Grape Vine 01
- Common Grape Vine 02
- Common Grapes White
- Common Grapes Red
- Aleppo Pine Tree 01
- Aleppo Pine Tree 02
- Aleppo Pine Tree 03
-
NEW - Scenery
- Metal Plank Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Metal Plank Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Metal Plank Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Metal Clad Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Metal Clad Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Metal Clad Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Brick Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Brick Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Brick Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Breeze Block Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Breeze Block Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Breeze Block Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Sandstone Brick Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Sandstone Brick Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Sandstone Brick Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Painted Brick Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Painted Brick Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Painted Brick Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Stone Brick Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Stone Brick Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Stone Brick Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Concrete Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Concrete Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Concrete Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Horizontal Wooden Plank Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Horizontal Wooden Plank Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Horizontal Wooden Plank Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Vertical Wooden Plank Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Vertical Wooden Plank Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Vertical Wooden Plank Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Wooden Plank Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Wooden Plank Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Wooden Plank Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Log Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Log Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Log Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Glass House Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Glass House Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Glass House Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Glass Modern Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Glass Modern Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Glass Modern Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Glass Opaque Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Glass Opaque Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Glass Opaque Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Limestone Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Limestone Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Limestone Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Sandstone Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Sandstone Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Sandstone Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Dry Stone Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Dry Stone Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Dry Stone Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Plastic Opaque Bubble Panel Triangle 6m
- Plastic Bubble Panel Triangle 6m
- New World Decorative Lights String 2m
- New World Decorative Lights String 1m
- New World Decorative Lights String Arch Large Left
- New World Decorative Lights String Arch Large Right
- New World Decorative Lights String Arch Small Left
- New World Decorative Lights String Arch Small Right
- New World Decorative Lights String 4m
- New World Decorative Lights String 4m Hanging
- New World Decorative Lights Bulb
- European Food Truck Shop Shell
- Chief Beef Counter
- Cosmic Cow Milkshakes Counter
- Gulpee Energy Counter
- Gulpee Slush Counter
- Hot Dog Squad Counter
- Pipshot Smoothies Counter
- Bernie's Bakes Counter
- Street Fox Coffee Counter
- Chief Beef Sign Logo
- Cosmic Cow Sign Logo
- Gulpee Energy Sign Logo
- Hot Dog Squad Sign Logo
- Pipshot Smoothie Sign Logo
- Gulpee Slush Sign Logo
- Street Fox Coffee Sign Logo
- Decorative Prop Egg 01
- Decorative Prop Egg 02
- Decorative Prop Egg 03
- Decorative Prop Egg 04
- Decorative Prop Egg 05
- Decorative Prop Egg Painted
- Animal Burrow
- Memorial Plaque Screen
- Memorial Plaque Editable Sign Limestone
- Memorial Plaque Editable Sign Brass
- Restaurant
- Restaurant Table Diner
- Restaurant Table Round
- Climbable Natural Platform 1m x 1m
- Climbable Natural Platform 2m x 2m
- Climbable Natural Bridge 1m x 4m
- Climbable Natural Bridge 1m x 2m
- Climbable Natural Trunk 4m
- Climbable Natural Branch 2m Thin
- Climbable Natural Branch 1m Thin
- Climbable Natural Branch 1m Thick
- Climbable Natural Branch 2m Thick
- Planet Zoo Beam Round Painted Thin 1m
- Planet Zoo Beam Round Painted Thin 2m
- Planet Zoo Beam Round Painted Thin 4m
- Small Faux Rock 01
- Small Faux Rock 02
- Small Faux Rock 03
- Small Faux Rock 04
- Small Faux Rock 05
General Bug Fixed and Improvements
-
Animals
-
Expanded Colourmorph System
- The colourmorph system is now able to support more than one morph per species. This expanded system is still tied to the genetic system, with animals carrying and inheriting genes for possible morphs
- For now, this system is available for the European Fallow Deer that has three different colourmorphs available, and the European Badger with two different morphs for you to discover and breed
- The leucistic Llama also makes its return as an additional colourmorph for this species
-
Added particle effects to the African Elephant's preening animations
-
Added Temperate and Tundra biome suitability to the Moose
-
Added Aquatic biome suitability to the north American Beaver
-
Adjusted Formosan Black Bear cold tolerance to match its assigned biome range
-
Adjusted the enrichment requirements of Prairie Dogs to make it easier to fulfil their welfare
-
Fixed elderly exhibit animals with active contraception showing the wrong age in the exhibit overview
-
Fixed the female California Sea Lion missing animation while interacting with Water Jet Enrichment Toy
-
Fixed the California Sea Lion adult's animation being offset when interacting with the the water jet
-
Fixed the California Sea Lion clipping with the platform floats enrichment during interaction
-
Fixed audio events not triggering correctly during the Babirusa fight interaction
-
Fixed audio events not triggering correctly when the Giant Anteater uses the scratching tree enrichment item
-
Fixed the eyes on the albino American Alligator female being completely white
-
Fixed an issue with animals still using the climbing points of a recently deleted object
-
Fixed multiple issues with Black-Tailed Prairie Dog animation when the animal is lying on the Veterinary's table
-
Fixed the Moose being listed as Near Threatened, changed its conservation status to Least Concern instead
-
Fixed the American Alligator becoming completely covered in mud when interacting with the Mud Bath
-
Improved the Black and White Ruffed Lemur's animations from looking unnatural when fighting on uneven ground
-
Tweaked the age at which some species turned elderly slightly, so that this corresponds to the species infertility age
-
Updated the water based exhibit animals so they can no longer become thirsty
-
Updated the African Wild Dog's Zoopedia with information regarding alternative names for this species
-
Updated the Himalayan Brown Bear so it will not look too glossy when wet
-
-
Scenery
-
Misc
-
Adjusted Clay Tiled Roof 4m Eave Half grid alignment so it aligns to the grid correctly
-
Adding missing Flexicolour to Concrete Wall Panel 1m x 2m
-
Fixed the Block of Ice enrichment item bouncing up unrealistically high when placed in water
-
Fixed the Block of Ice enrichment item becoming invisible after an animal plays with it
-
Fixed an issue where the Block of Ice can become invisible when transitioning through usage states
-
Fixed not being able to delete unowned DLC assets
-
Fixed an issue where the Educational Speaker will continue playback while the game is paused
-
Fixed the materials and textures on the coffee bags in Foxy Coffee shop
-
Fixed water splash animations continuing to play for an enrichment after the water has been removed
-
Fixed the cupcakes getting covered in snow when in Bernie Bakes display case
-
Corrected the orientation of floating enrichments when placed on uneven terrain in water
-
Updated wind movement on foliage on the Beaver Pool
-
Added an indicator to show where a platform float can be placed so that it is usable by swimming animals
-
Added grassland biome suitability to the Cypress Tree, Hawthorn Bush and Blackthorn Bush Foliage
-
Improved LODs on Quiver Tree
-
Adjusted wall sizing to include the following:
-
Arctic Pack
- Ice Block Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Ice Block Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Ice Block Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Snow Block Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Snow Block Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Snow Block Wall Panel 4m x 2m
-
South America Pack
- Temple Wall Panel 2m x 2m
- Temple Wall Panel 1m x 2m
- Temple Wall Panel 4m x 2m
- Temple Wall Panel Painted 2m x 2m
- Temple Wall Panel Painted 1m x 2m
- Temple Wall Panel Painted 4m x 2m
-
-
-
-
Guests
- Guests will no longer have thoughts on plant coverage if the 'animal plant' need is disabled in the sandbox settings
- Fixed guests occasionally sliding around the park while walking
- Fixed the happiness boost gained from Vista Points not being applied correctly
-
Staff
- Fixed staff members getting stuck when attempting to pick up an animal
- Fixed staff members getting stuck when attempting to pick up an animal
-
Game Modes
- Africa Pack Timed Scenario - Unsuitable enrichments removed from the starting zoo
-
UI
- Fixed a number of California Sea Lions thumbnail icons from not appearing in the animal trading
- Fixed zoo names with apostrophes not appearing correctly in animal trading
- Fixed the camera light getting stuck when trying to turn it off and on rapidly
- Fixed the pregnancy icon in the animal list so it now disappears after the animal gives birth
- Fixed the compare mates option no longer showing illnesses that have not been diagnosed
- Fixed the 'Animal has eaten guest food' alert from not disappearing
- Fixed incorrect profit breakdown for shop items
- Fixed an issue where the UI for the 'Conservation Education Board' could become unresponsive
- Fixed staff sometimes leaving habitat gates open
- Fixed animal orbit camera lagging behind fast running animals
- Players are now able to use the word 'Cougar' when naming an animal in a Franchise Zoo
- Removed some non-functional sort options for blueprints
- The 'Waiting in trade center' button in the animal market now shows animal storage
- Fixed bug in the Animal/Habitat Trading Search Bar where species in the drop-down would not match the active search
- Fixed a bug in Animal Management where the search bar and species toggles would incorrectly be enabled or disabled if filters were active
- Added missing key binds to the camera, placement and terrain edit help pages
- Players can now search for 'Piñata' Enrichment Items with an 'N' or an 'Ñ'
- The scenery browser search now searches for words separately. For example, searching for Lemur White will match the Black-And-White Ruffed Lemur tag. Use quotes to search for exact phrases
-
Stability
-
Fixed hard Lock when toggling seating only option during an animal talk
-
General stability fixes
-
-
Performance
- General performance fixes
Changed depots in dev_final_trunk branch