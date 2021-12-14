 Skip to content

Mists of Noyah update for 14 December 2021

v0.9.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.9.1 patch info!



Jungle Temple Dungeon

News
  • Mythic Dungeons
  • Reforge System
  • Jungle Temple Dungeon (J1 Map)
  • Ice Cave Dungeon (I2 Map)
  • Mekhan Boss
  • Galmannik Boss
  • 70+ Items
  • 10+ mobs
  • Mekhan Weapon Affix (Rare)
  • Galmannik Weapon Affix (Rare)
Changes
  • Base mana increased (20%)
  • Enemy damage reduced (15%)
  • CDR increased for all items (55%)
Fixes
  • Fixed traps hitbox

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/sp4RBXu

Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!

See you soon at the Village Update! (22-25 Dec)

With New Village Mechanics, Bestiary, Quests, and more...

Thank you very much!

Pyxeralia

