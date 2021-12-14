v0.9.1 Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.9.1 patch info!
Jungle Temple Dungeon
News
- Mythic Dungeons
- Reforge System
- Jungle Temple Dungeon (J1 Map)
- Ice Cave Dungeon (I2 Map)
- Mekhan Boss
- Galmannik Boss
- 70+ Items
- 10+ mobs
- Mekhan Weapon Affix (Rare)
- Galmannik Weapon Affix (Rare)
Changes
- Base mana increased (20%)
- Enemy damage reduced (15%)
- CDR increased for all items (55%)
Fixes
- Fixed traps hitbox
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!
See you soon at the Village Update! (22-25 Dec)
With New Village Mechanics, Bestiary, Quests, and more...
Thank you very much!
Pyxeralia
