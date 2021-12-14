Hotifx v.0.7.51

Hey everybody! This is a hotfix to solve some of the problems that have been reported with the latest patch.
- Because of the rework to the system that draw the auras and curses in combat, some items that heal curses (f.e. Detox Potion or Lucky Paw) were hiding some of the icons in the combat screen. This sould be solved with this hotfix.
- Some cards were showing incorrect values when being amplified (right click), this has been solved.
- Traits and effects that react healing characters (f.e. Voodoo) are working again with characters that have the Vitality aura.
- Items that are destroyed after being used during a combat (f.e. Scroll of Resurrection) will be reassigned to heroes in case of a "desync" (if it was destroyed during the current turn) or a "combat reload" (if it was destroyed during the combat).
- Search cards in the Tome of Knowledge will also search its updates.
As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!
