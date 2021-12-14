Fix the problem that the secondary weapon can be dragged from the bar
Fix the problem that the physical damage enhancement of dual-wielded weapons with red suit affix does not take effect
Modify to improve the vertical interaction range of the jump level portal
Optimize the hidden models of relics, camps, wetlands, kingdoms and purgatory scenes to reduce GPU performance consumption
Optimize the number of faces and vertices of some models in the Purgatory scene to reduce GPU performance consumption.
Never Return update for 14 December 2021
Update v7.31
