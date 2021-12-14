 Skip to content

Never Return update for 14 December 2021

Update v7.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the problem that the secondary weapon can be dragged from the bar

Fix the problem that the physical damage enhancement of dual-wielded weapons with red suit affix does not take effect

Modify to improve the vertical interaction range of the jump level portal

Optimize the hidden models of relics, camps, wetlands, kingdoms and purgatory scenes to reduce GPU performance consumption

Optimize the number of faces and vertices of some models in the Purgatory scene to reduce GPU performance consumption.

Changed files in this update

地牢迷途 Content Depot 1612621
