Viscerafest 0.9.0.8 - Chapter 2 Teaser Update

Ahoi folks! Lead dev here!

Viscerafest Chapter 2 is only a few months away, as a matter of fact, we're currently working on the chapter's final level. With that said it's been a while since we launched chapter 1, and we figured you all might want a little more to play. As a result, we've chosen to release the second chapter's first level a bit early to help tide you over until its release.

We can't wait for you to see what's in store, but in the meantime we hope you enjoy this little taste.

Here are your patch notes:

New Features:

The first level of Chapter 2

A new enemy type, the Arachnospud/Gorouge

A new weapon, the Warhound

Tweaks:

Player side sprites (weapons, body, etc...) all touched up/reworked

Skully/Skully Barrel sprites improved

Updated Scientist sprites

Updated UI sprites

Plague Rifles damage radius nerfed

Enforcers Projectile speed nerfed

Performance improvements

Improvements to loading times

More safe profile saving/loading/creation

Fixes:

Plague rifle gas no longer goes through walls

Fixed various sounds that wouldn't play/were missing

Water splash sounds no longer layer

We also wanted to thank everyone who voted for us in the Indie of the Year 2021 Awards. Thanks to you, Viscerafest made it to the Top 100 and we are now in the finals! With so many excellent indie games being released, this is a huge honor for us. And if you believe the game deserves to be among the fabled Top 10 and want to give us the best Christmas present ever, please go vote for Viscerafest in the Released - First Person Shooter category on the voting page!

This is one of the best ways to show your appreciation for the game and help us out. But we appreciate any other type of feedback just as much - be it a review written here on Steam, a post in our discussions or coming to our Discord server. Your participation energizes us and all your suggestions and feedback really, really help us out in making the best game that we can for you, so don't be shy!