Hello, again y'all :)

It has been exactly one week since our launch. As promised, our first patch is now live!

Once again, thank you all for the feedback and the issues that you brought to our attention. Feel free to keep dropping us a line in the community discussions here on Steam community discussion or on our discord! :)

And now for the actual changelog. These include not only the issues you pointed out, but also some quality of life fixes:

The following achievements are fixed and will now be triggered at the correct times: There's blood on your hands; That's unfortunate!; You got a friend in me; Join the circus; Lord of the Birds (link)

4k resolution is now available in the menu (link)

Train ride and Chapter 2: mysteriously disappearing or misbehaving objects are now conducting themselves properly (link);(link)

Added accessibility tab in the menu where unlocking the cursor is possible (link)

We improved some of the frame drops

Ravengirl no longer falls or crawls in unwanted places - riding the batteries: going through the last platform; first small interactable box: falling through the floor after getting hit by the box; Tintown trials: falling through the floor after getting hit by the first obstacle; First trains sequence and Birds' house: falling through the ladders; "The Prophet" swirl: flying through the roof; Ravens! propaganda: crawling under the boxes; Chapter 5: crawling under the interactable button; Ravengirl as teenager flashback: crawling under a tube to hide from the light; Tiny chick flashback: crawling under the floor

Ravens! propaganda: Ravengirl uses her belly, not her legs, to slide faster backward

Checkpoint 2: the elevator is back in its rightful place once the checkpoint is loaded

Shuttle service puzzle: carrying tiny chicks into the shuttle with Ravengirl no longer causes issues

Chapter 1: Ravengirl can no longer rotate the hierarchy puzzle after it's solved

Funworld trials: respawning while on the wolf’s hands will not result in an endless death loop anymore

Fixed a graphic glitch on the menu screen while the Funworld TV overlay was active

Flying down with umbrella: no more Vultureboy flying across the screen continuously

Tintown trials and Stageplay: kids no longer are magical and disappear on screen

Waking up at Tintree: fixed a glitch where Ravenmom and Ravengirl would clip into each other

Infinity puzzle can no longer become infinite forever

There are more quality of life updates planned, but for now, the Monokel team is heading towards some well-deserved rest. We will see you next year!

Enjoy the festivities,

The Monokel team <3