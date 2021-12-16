The last 2021 Update is here! It’s a biggie.

Hey everyone,

I can’t believe we’re almost at the end of 2021 - it’s been an incredibly wild ride huh? But don’t worry, this isn’t the final FINAL update, just the final update for this year before I take a break and come back at it full steam in the New Year. So let’s get down to business!

What’s new in today's update:

Patrol routes

Steam Achievements

Added a new, smaller warehouse for smaller festivals

The Prices Overview window shows all buildings and their set prices for easy access to all of them

Set custom favourites in the build menu

Actual visitor numbers now shown in the festival overview

Restock workers now carry crates and boxes around

Some visitors might arrive carrying beer crates

A worker moving towards a task is now indicated by the icon turning green

And of course, I continue to implement fixes and improvements based on community feedback.

Here’s what else has changed in Festival Tycoon:

Fixed: No more blurry thumbnails in the location editor

Fixed: A bug where the UI would stay hidden if the festival ends while the UI is hidden

Fixed: Auto-assignment of sponsor logos now works properly

Fixed: Leaderboard in festival end screen when playing a custom location is now fixed

Fixed: A bug that would lead to infinite sponsored buildings

Fixed: BBQ Areas are now highlighted by food-highlight mode

Fixed: Issue when placing buildings as VIP is now fixed

Fixed: Workers never finishing tasks should be fixed now

Fixed: If a worker squad is dissolved while a worker executes a task, the task is not stuck anymore

Fixed: Stages now have ramps instead of stairs which should improve the backstage AI behaviour of bands

Fixed: A couple of smaller bugs regarding the Steam Workshop UI

Optimized: Changed a lot of backend code regarding workers. This should have solved a lot of issues with the old system

Optimized: Further improved AI decision making and pathfinding. There should be even fewer visitors stuck now

Optimized: Changed the visitor arrival a little bit so that the entrance and arrival doesn't take forever anymore

Optimized: Interaction at Make-Up Containers improved

Optimized: Added more descriptive loading texts at the start of the game

Optimized: Increased trigger area for squad-UI which should make it easier to join squads together

Optimized: Greatly increased loading performance for Steam Workshop content

UI: Grouped the less important buttons in the management menu future-proofing the UI

UI: Improved the Steam Workshop menu

UI: Fixed leaderboard name lengths

UI: Available accommodation space supports indicating numbers above 999 now

UI: Stage overlay now shows current band during a concert

UI: Save files can now be sorted in the sandbox save window

Balancing: Improved the buildings offered by a sponsor

Balancing: Optimized worker speed when executing tasks

And that’s ya lot from me for now.

Next year I’ll be back and have big plans for the first update of the year (late January) including two brand new features. I’ve also started working on the updates after this and can’t wait to share more information with you all.

So with that said, THANK YOU so much for all your support in 2021 and I look forward to showing what’s next in 2022.

Thank you! <3

Johannes