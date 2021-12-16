The last 2021 Update is here! It’s a biggie.

Hey everyone,
I can’t believe we’re almost at the end of 2021 - it’s been an incredibly wild ride huh? But don’t worry, this isn’t the final FINAL update, just the final update for this year before I take a break and come back at it full steam in the New Year. So let’s get down to business!
What’s new in today's update:
- Patrol routes
- Steam Achievements
- Added a new, smaller warehouse for smaller festivals
- The Prices Overview window shows all buildings and their set prices for easy access to all of them
- Set custom favourites in the build menu
- Actual visitor numbers now shown in the festival overview
- Restock workers now carry crates and boxes around
- Some visitors might arrive carrying beer crates
- A worker moving towards a task is now indicated by the icon turning green
And of course, I continue to implement fixes and improvements based on community feedback.
Here’s what else has changed in Festival Tycoon:
- Fixed: No more blurry thumbnails in the location editor
- Fixed: A bug where the UI would stay hidden if the festival ends while the UI is hidden
- Fixed: Auto-assignment of sponsor logos now works properly
- Fixed: Leaderboard in festival end screen when playing a custom location is now fixed
- Fixed: A bug that would lead to infinite sponsored buildings
- Fixed: BBQ Areas are now highlighted by food-highlight mode
- Fixed: Issue when placing buildings as VIP is now fixed
- Fixed: Workers never finishing tasks should be fixed now
- Fixed: If a worker squad is dissolved while a worker executes a task, the task is not stuck anymore
- Fixed: Stages now have ramps instead of stairs which should improve the backstage AI behaviour of bands
- Fixed: A couple of smaller bugs regarding the Steam Workshop UI
- Optimized: Changed a lot of backend code regarding workers. This should have solved a lot of issues with the old system
- Optimized: Further improved AI decision making and pathfinding. There should be even fewer visitors stuck now
- Optimized: Changed the visitor arrival a little bit so that the entrance and arrival doesn't take forever anymore
- Optimized: Interaction at Make-Up Containers improved
- Optimized: Added more descriptive loading texts at the start of the game
- Optimized: Increased trigger area for squad-UI which should make it easier to join squads together
- Optimized: Greatly increased loading performance for Steam Workshop content
- UI: Grouped the less important buttons in the management menu future-proofing the UI
- UI: Improved the Steam Workshop menu
- UI: Fixed leaderboard name lengths
- UI: Available accommodation space supports indicating numbers above 999 now
- UI: Stage overlay now shows current band during a concert
- UI: Save files can now be sorted in the sandbox save window
- Balancing: Improved the buildings offered by a sponsor
- Balancing: Optimized worker speed when executing tasks
And that’s ya lot from me for now.
Next year I’ll be back and have big plans for the first update of the year (late January) including two brand new features. I’ve also started working on the updates after this and can’t wait to share more information with you all.
So with that said, THANK YOU so much for all your support in 2021 and I look forward to showing what’s next in 2022.
Thank you! <3
Johannes
