Build 7879902 · Last edited 14 December 2021 – 09:39:12 UTC

In this version, we modified the subsequent update plan and added some trade-related functions to the map of mountains, rivers and rivers. We hope that in the later stage, we can trade with distant cities, exchange needs, obtain their architectural blueprints and wonders, and even local characteristic gods and beasts. At the same time, we expanded the content in subsequent updates to keep the game as complete as possible.

optimization and bugs



Increased the setting of the faction's favorability after consecrating the faction's temple (consecrate white wood incense or worship incense) Modified the font of the game, both Chinese and English are clearer Optimized the performance of faction temples and increased the number of frames

4, reduce the price of the Taoist temple in the hijacking altar

The total number of juggernauts available in the game has been reduced a bit Adjusted the pace of the upgrade so it's smoother now Slightly lower fertility rate and population ceiling in later period to prevent population explosion Fixed a BUG where the actual demand experience was one level higher than the display experience

9, reduced relegated immortal ascending immortal consumption of materials

Fixed a BUG where some resources could not be collected first Fixed a BUG where the hive refresh would get stuck in water Fixed a BUG where the arrow tower lost the turn attack animation after moving Fixed a BUG where the summoned resource could not be built in the original place after being moved The firm has added some drawings of new style dwellings

(At the same time, if you have a file reading error, can not enter the game, or the game crash BUG, please contact us as soon as possible)

PS: If the modifier is frequently used to change the data, the game may become stuck (the modifier bought on Taobao does not keep up with our version)

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

