Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.14.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on December 14, 2021.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
12/14 23:00 – 12/15 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- Fox Court – Snow Map Update
- Battle Pass Winter Part. 1 / Bundle Update
- Christmas Accessories Shopping Bag Event
- Winter Titles Collector Event
- Battle Pass Mission!
[Reward]
-
Point Payback Bonus Reward
Users will be given a certain amount of FS points back depending on how many FS points they spent during the event period (12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST)
-
Let’s Go! 12 Wins Challenge Reward
Users who got twelve victories on 3vs3 normal mode matches during the event period (12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items.
-
Skill Training Rush Week
Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of skill training proceeded during the event period (12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST)
-
Early Bird Bonus Reward
Users who purchased Ultimate Edition during the event period (11/17 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with a special celebration.
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
