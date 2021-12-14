 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 14 December 2021

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.14.2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on December 14, 2021.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

12/14 23:00 – 12/15 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  1. Fox Court – Snow Map Update
  2. Battle Pass Winter Part. 1 / Bundle Update
  3. Christmas Accessories Shopping Bag Event
  4. Winter Titles Collector Event
  5. Battle Pass Mission!

[Reward]

  • Point Payback Bonus Reward

    Users will be given a certain amount of FS points back depending on how many FS points they spent during the event period (12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST)

  • Let’s Go! 12 Wins Challenge Reward

    Users who got twelve victories on 3vs3 normal mode matches during the event period (12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items.

  • Skill Training Rush Week

    Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of skill training proceeded during the event period (12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST)

  • Early Bird Bonus Reward

    Users who purchased Ultimate Edition during the event period (11/17 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with a special celebration.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

