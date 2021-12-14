Coin Treasures - Maximum amount of Artifacts patch

Good day!
Today we are releasing a new option in the options menu.
It's now possible to set a Maximum Amount of Artifacts that will be displayed in the Treasure Room from the options menu. This is a patch for users who experience performance problems on lower end machines.
We hope to solve your issue with this update unregalito!
Have fun playing Coin Treasures!
Changelog
Features
- Added a new option in the Options Menu to set a Maximum amount of Artifacts that will be displayed in the Treasure Room
Changed files in this update