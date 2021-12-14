 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 14 December 2021

Coin Treasures - Maximum amount of Artifacts patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Today we are releasing a new option in the options menu.

It's now possible to set a Maximum Amount of Artifacts that will be displayed in the Treasure Room from the options menu. This is a patch for users who experience performance problems on lower end machines.

We hope to solve your issue with this update unregalito!

Have fun playing Coin Treasures!

Changelog

Features

  • Added a new option in the Options Menu to set a Maximum amount of Artifacts that will be displayed in the Treasure Room

