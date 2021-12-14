 Skip to content

OMSI 2 update for 14 December 2021

OMSI 2 Add-on VanHool Generationen Reihe - Update

Build 7879733

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There has been an update for the OMSI 2 add-on VanHool Generationen Reihe.

You can read the changelog in the following.

Version 1.1

Modifications

  • Modification of the 3D of the A3xx obliterator
  • Modification of the 3D steering wheels
  • Modification of the interface of the PFE ticket machine
  • Modification of the fonts of the interior display
  • Removed and moving many files that are no longer needed

Additions

  • Added an appearance modification book in A3xx only
  • Air conditioning unit
  • Wheel covers
  • Displays
  • Ticket machine
  • Door control
  • Mirrors
  • Cap (A(G)500/2 only)
  • Addition of an air conditioning unit
  • Addition of a rollband display
  • Addition of a new ticket machine
  • Addition of a circuit breaker
  • Added the ability to allow passengers to enter through all doors
  • Addition of various new diesel and gas variants of vehicles (A120/051, A120/60, A120IC, AG280/0, AG280/3, AG280/4, A300, A308, A330, A330K, A500/2, AG300/2, AG500/2)
  • Addition of the possibility of opening all the doors with the keyboard on the self-service keypad (all manual doors only)
  • Addition of a code line 96. (Show "Van Hool" on display)

Optimizations

  • Optimization of the 3D of certain elements

Changed files in this update

