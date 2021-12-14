OMSI 2 Add-on VanHool Generationen Reihe - Update

There has been an update for the OMSI 2 add-on VanHool Generationen Reihe.
You can read the changelog in the following.
Version 1.1
Modifications
- Modification of the 3D of the A3xx obliterator
- Modification of the 3D steering wheels
- Modification of the interface of the PFE ticket machine
- Modification of the fonts of the interior display
- Removed and moving many files that are no longer needed
Additions
- Added an appearance modification book in A3xx only
- Air conditioning unit
- Wheel covers
- Displays
- Ticket machine
- Door control
- Mirrors
- Cap (A(G)500/2 only)
- Addition of an air conditioning unit
- Addition of a rollband display
- Addition of a new ticket machine
- Addition of a circuit breaker
- Added the ability to allow passengers to enter through all doors
- Addition of various new diesel and gas variants of vehicles (A120/051, A120/60, A120IC, AG280/0, AG280/3, AG280/4, A300, A308, A330, A330K, A500/2, AG300/2, AG500/2)
- Addition of the possibility of opening all the doors with the keyboard on the self-service keypad (all manual doors only)
- Addition of a code line 96. (Show "Van Hool" on display)
Optimizations
- Optimization of the 3D of certain elements
Changed files in this update