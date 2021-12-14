 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Chao's Collection of Random Games update for 14 December 2021

Patch 12.13.21

Share · View all patches · Build 7879730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hyperrealistic Baseball II

  • Added some more text to tutorial
  • Reduced the gravity of the ball in the tutorial

Hyperrealistic Baseball III

  • Added some text in Pitcher's Grave
  • The games controls will show up in the Fast Travel menu

Flourish

  • Added a slider to adjust text speed in game
  • Actions such as targeting enemies and confirming can now be carried out with mouse

Wipts

  • Spawn time of □ has been moved, □ will now only spawn after △ crosses the line

Cats, Explosion and Extra Cheese

  • Now checks if the player is using controller or mouse as the main input method

Misc

  • Changed the format of localization files

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot Depot 1764411
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot Depot 1764412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.