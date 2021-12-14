Patch 12.13.21

Hyperrealistic Baseball II
- Added some more text to tutorial
- Reduced the gravity of the ball in the tutorial
Hyperrealistic Baseball III
- Added some text in Pitcher's Grave
- The games controls will show up in the Fast Travel menu
Flourish
- Added a slider to adjust text speed in game
- Actions such as targeting enemies and confirming can now be carried out with mouse
Wipts
- Spawn time of □ has been moved, □ will now only spawn after △ crosses the line
Cats, Explosion and Extra Cheese
- Now checks if the player is using controller or mouse as the main input method
Misc
- Changed the format of localization files
Changed files in this update