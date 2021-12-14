 Skip to content

No School No Rules update for 14 December 2021

Patch #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Working directly with our community, we try to promptly fix all bugs in the game 🤝🏻. So, welcome to Patch # 3.

We have worked on optimization and eliminated everything that could interfere with a comfortable passage. I also added a couple of nice little things 😎. We are waiting for everyone at school 🎓.

Corrected:

  • Problems in the screensaver of the mission "Former Pets" in the mode of cooperation with clients.
  • Increased the number of issued FPS (frames per second) in the game
  • Changed the way of displaying the inscriptions of the new level, rage and training.
  • Phone calls are quieter
  • All NPCs are silent when talking on the phone
  • A new game (or connection to a game) on the network does not create a new game, but uses an always existing save.
  • Fixed the text of the mission mission "This is on business" in English.

Added:

  • In some tasks, the number of storeys has been added to complete the task
  • Animation of the phone ringing during a call

