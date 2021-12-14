Working directly with our community, we try to promptly fix all bugs in the game 🤝🏻. So, welcome to Patch # 3.
We have worked on optimization and eliminated everything that could interfere with a comfortable passage. I also added a couple of nice little things 😎. We are waiting for everyone at school 🎓.
Corrected:
- Problems in the screensaver of the mission "Former Pets" in the mode of cooperation with clients.
- Increased the number of issued FPS (frames per second) in the game
- Changed the way of displaying the inscriptions of the new level, rage and training.
- Phone calls are quieter
- All NPCs are silent when talking on the phone
- A new game (or connection to a game) on the network does not create a new game, but uses an always existing save.
- Fixed the text of the mission mission "This is on business" in English.
Added:
- In some tasks, the number of storeys has been added to complete the task
- Animation of the phone ringing during a call
Changed files in this update