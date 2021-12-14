 Skip to content

Quatris update for 14 December 2021

Quatris v1.1: Achievement Rework

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We noticed a lot of players circumventing the game in order to get the achievements without actually playing. We re-worked out achievement system in order to prevent this, and reset the relevant achievements. (Players who had their achievements through legitimate playing still have theirs.) We also addressed a couple minor bugs. ːsteamhappyː ː2018salienpsychicː

