We noticed a lot of players circumventing the game in order to get the achievements without actually playing. We re-worked out achievement system in order to prevent this, and reset the relevant achievements. (Players who had their achievements through legitimate playing still have theirs.) We also addressed a couple minor bugs. ːsteamhappyː ː2018salienpsychicː
Quatris update for 14 December 2021
Quatris v1.1: Achievement Rework
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Quatris Windows Depot 888141
- Loading history…
Quatris Linux Depot 888142
- Loading history…
Quatris Mac Depot 888143
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update