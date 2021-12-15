Shikkoku no Sharnoth is now available!

Shikkoku no Sharnoth has been officially launched!

Thanks to your support, the first special price of 20% off, the special offer lasts for one week ~

FAQ

Q: What languages does the game support?

A: Currently only Simplified Chinese is supported, no other language versions are supported at this time. To get the best experience, please make sure to run in Simplified Chinese. You can check if your system is in Simplified Chinese in "Windows Settings - Time & Language - Region & Language".

Q: How can I get more new news?

A: Follow us on Weibo, or join the official QQ group: 831107672.

Q：How do I communicate if I have questions and want to give feedback?

A：Welcome to join our official QQ group 831107672, or directly contact iMoe Games official QQ: 2377502578.